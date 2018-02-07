Trump's Desire For A Military Parade Is Still "Literally A Brainstorming Session," White House Said

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

"We haven't made a final decision," Sanders told reporters. "Nothing has been decided or locked in stone."

The last military parade in Washington, the National Victory Celebration, took place in 1991 after the Gulf War, costing an estimated $12 million. Of that, $7 million in federal funds were reportedly used to help defray the cost. The rest came from private donations.

"The president is exploring different ways that he can highlight and show the pride we have in the military, people that have served and sacrificed to allow us all the freedoms we have," Sanders said.