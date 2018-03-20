There's Been A Shooting At A Maryland High School

Share On more Share On more

A school shooting occurred at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland on Tuesday morning.

Great Mills High School confirmed the shooting, with a message on its website saying the event is "contained."

"There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," read the school website.



The St Mary's County Sheriff office confirmed on Twitter there had been an incident at the school, and asked parents to not go to the school, but instead to a nearby high school.