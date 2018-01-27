 back to top
14 Incredible Photos Of The Paris Floods After The River Seine Overflowed

Over 650 people in the Paris region have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused flooding.

Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A picture taken on Friday shows the flooded Ile aux Cygnes and banks of the river Seine with a model of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

The banks of the River Seine in Paris burst on Saturday, after days of heavy rains and rising floodwaters, submerging parts of the city's bridges and sidewalks.

Over 650 people in the Paris region have been evacuated from their homes.

The French flood agency Vigicrues downgraded its flood estimates, saying it expected to the water-level rise to reach a peak in the capital on Sunday morning of 19 feet and 6 inches (6 meters), which would be several inches less than the city's 2016 floods.

Boat traffic, including tourist cruises, have been banned because of the floodwaters. Water engulfed restaurants and playgrounds along the Seine.

A lower level of Paris's most famous museum, the Louvre, has been closed since Wednesday out of fear it may flood. After the 2016 floods, much of the reserve collection was packed up to make it easier to quickly evacuate the art if needed, according to an announcement on the Louvre's site.

The high level of the Seine near the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on Thursday.
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

A flooded street near the Seine in Paris on Thursday.
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

This photo taken on Thursday in Paris shows water levels raised to the height of the Zouave statue of the Pont d'Alma bridge.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images

Two men use a dinghy as they leave a houseboat on the flooded banks of the Seine in Paris on Thursday.
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

A barge restaurant floats on the banks of the swollen river Seine in downtown Paris on Saturday, with the Notre-Dame cathedral in the background.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images

The flooded Ile aux Cygnes.
Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

The flooded banks of the river Seine in front of the Eiffel tower on Wednesday.
Thibault Camus / AP

A children's playground on Saturday.
Thibault Camus / AP

People watch the Seine from the Léopold-Sédar-Senghor bridge on Friday.
Michel Euler / AP

A flooded street lamp on Saturday.
Thibault Camus / AP

A man looks at the flooded banks of the Seine on Saturday.
Thibault Camus / AP

French Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition Sébastien Lecornu walks on planks above the flooded banks of the Seine during a visit in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, outside Paris, on Thursday.
Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

People look at a flooded section of a street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, south of Paris, on Thursday.
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

