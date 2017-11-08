Boyfriend Of Slain TV Reporter Wins Seat In Virginia Election

Share On more Share On more

Former local TV news anchor Chris Hurst, the boyfriend of a journalist shot and killed on live television, won a seat in Virginia's House of Delegates on Tuesday night, part of a wave of Democratic election wins.

"We ran on one essential message of ‘we’re not going to BS you,’" Hurst told BuzzFeed News.



Hurst, 30, first gained national attention after his girlfriend Alison Parker, a reporter at Roanoke TV station WDBJ7, was shot and killed, along with her cameraman Adam Ward, during a live TV interview in September 2015.



On Tuesday, Hurst won over 54% of the vote against incumbent Joseph Yost, a Republican who has held the seat of New River Valley since 2011.



"I detest the narrative that has been portrayed in the media, 'man whose girlfriend has been gunned down runs against and beats NRA-backed candidate,'" said Hurst.

He called it "an insult to the legacy of Alison, who was about so much more, about how she lived her life rather than how she died."



Parker and Hurst, who met as coworkers at WDBJ7, had been dating for nine months. They’d moved in together shortly before her death, which came just days after celebrating her 24th birthday.



Hurst also described the narrative as insulting to NRA members who want common sense gun regulation (Hurst owns a shotgun and enjoys clay shooting), and diminishing to his campaign of public education, mental health, and Medicaid.



"It's very frustrating and will continue to be frustrating," he added.

After Parker's death, Hurst quit his job as a WDBJ7 evening anchor and moved to the nearby New River Valley. He announced his decision to run for state politics in February.