13 Siblings Were Held Captive By Their Parents In A California Home, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl who said she was being held captive by her parents escaped from her Southern California home on Sunday and alerted authorities, who rescued her 12 siblings from the residence, some of whom were shackled to their beds and malnourished.



The girl, who escaped from the house Sunday morning, used a cell phone to call 911 and told police her brothers and sisters were being held captive in the Perris, California, home and some were "bound with chains and padlocks," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.



The girl's parents, David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested and booked on torture and child endangerment charges. Their bail has been set at $9 million each.



Despite being 17, police said the girl who alerted them appeared around 10 years old and was "slightly emaciated."