Get Our App!
People In Antarctica Are Holding Their Own Women’s…
27 Products For People Who Love To Eat, But Suck At…
People Are Saying That Twitter Forced Them To…
Ian McKellen Made A Sign For The Women’s March And…
Only A Lord Of The Rings Nerd Can Get 14/16 On This…
You Won’t Understand This If You Haven’t Given A…
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Near Papua New Guinea
Entertainment

Trump Counsel Kellyanne Conway Is Just In It For The Fame, According To SNL

“The name on everybody’s lips is going to be Conway.”

Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Have you ever wondered why Kellyanne Conway has stuck by President Donald Trump all this time?

youtube.com

The writers at Saturday Night Live definitely have, and in a clever Chicago-inspired skit they came up with an answer.

2. The fame!

The fame!

View this image ›

NBC / Via youtube.com

In a parody of the song “Roxie” from the Broadway musical, Kate McKinnon’s Conway declares she has only stuck around for one reason.

3. ”The name on everybody’s lips is going to be Conway.”

View this image ›

NBC

“I’m gonna be a celebrity, that means somebody everyone knows,” McKinnon sang.

“They’re going to recognize my eyes, my hair, my teeth, my boobs, my nose. I’m going to be not just some dumb girl from a blueberry farm, I’m gonna be Conway.”

4. ”When they google just ‘K’ my name will come up before Kanye.”

View this image ›

NBC

In the skit Conway explains it’s not loyalty to Trump that’s kept her by his side, it’s just a lust for fame.

“Hey, know what’s weird? This time last year I supported Ted Cruz. I said Donald Trump acted unpresidential. It’s on tape. But hey, that’s showbiz, kid.”

5. ”When the world goes up in flames, at least for now they knew my name … Kellyanne Conway!”

View this image ›

NBC

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Data Team Tied To Trump's Campaign Has A Pretty Unusual Past

by Kendall Taggart

Connect With TVAndMovies
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing