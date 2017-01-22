Trump Counsel Kellyanne Conway Is Just In It For The Fame, According To SNL
“The name on everybody’s lips is going to be Conway.”
1. Have you ever wondered why Kellyanne Conway has stuck by President Donald Trump all this time?
The writers at Saturday Night Live definitely have, and in a clever Chicago-inspired skit they came up with an answer.
2. The fame!
In a parody of the song “Roxie” from the Broadway musical, Kate McKinnon’s Conway declares she has only stuck around for one reason.
3. ”The name on everybody’s lips is going to be Conway.”
“I’m gonna be a celebrity, that means somebody everyone knows,” McKinnon sang.
“They’re going to recognize my eyes, my hair, my teeth, my boobs, my nose. I’m going to be not just some dumb girl from a blueberry farm, I’m gonna be Conway.”
4. ”When they google just ‘K’ my name will come up before Kanye.”
In the skit Conway explains it’s not loyalty to Trump that’s kept her by his side, it’s just a lust for fame.
“Hey, know what’s weird? This time last year I supported Ted Cruz. I said Donald Trump acted unpresidential. It’s on tape. But hey, that’s showbiz, kid.”
5. ”When the world goes up in flames, at least for now they knew my name … Kellyanne Conway!”
