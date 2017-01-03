Here’s What We Know About The Suspected Istanbul Nightclub Attacker
The suspect in the Istanbul attack has been reported to be 28-year-old Iakhe Mashrapov from Kyrgyzstan.
IHLAS news agency reported Mashrapov, who remains at large, came to Turkey from Kyrgyzstan with his wife and two children on Nov. 20.
He is believed to have arrived in Ankara before renting a house in Konya. He travelled to Istanbul on Dec. 29.
His wife told local media she learned of the attack from TV and had no idea if he had sympathies or ties with ISIS.
The ISIS-linked Aamaq News Agency said the attacker was a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”
The statement said the gunman opened fire with an automatic rifle in “revenge for God’s religion and in response to the orders” of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
On Monday, police said they had detained eight people in connection with attack but the gunman was not among them.
CCTV footage allegedly showing Mashrapov getting out of a cab after the massacre emerged on Turkish state media on Monday.
Another video released by Turkish media is a reported selfie of the suspected attacker strolling through a book fair at Taksim Square before the shootings.
Anti-terror expert Abdullah Ağar told Hurriyet Daily News the attacker appeared to have military training.
“The attacker is determined, faithful, practical, coldblooded, expert and knows how to get results,” Ağar said.
“He probably fired these bullets before in real clash zones. He had no hesitation in shooting at innocent people. He is absolutely a killer and he most probably shot at humans before,.”
