Here’s What We Know About The Suspected Istanbul Nightclub Attacker

The suspect in the Istanbul attack has been reported to be 28-year-old Iakhe Mashrapov from Kyrgyzstan.

IHLAS news agency reported Mashrapov, who remains at large, came to Turkey from Kyrgyzstan with his wife and two children on Nov. 20.

He is believed to have arrived in Ankara before renting a house in Konya. He travelled to Istanbul on Dec. 29.

His wife told local media she learned of the attack from TV and had no idea if he had sympathies or ties with ISIS.