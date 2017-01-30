Twitter Plans Big Product Changes To Combat Harassment

Key changes are coming to Twitter this week as the company attempts to address its long-running harassment and abuse problem.

In a tweetstorm posted late Monday, Twitter VP of Engineering Ed Ho conceded that Twitter didn’t move fast enough to tackle harassment last year, and said that a number of product changes are coming “in the days ahead” to address it.

Among the fixes Twitter plans to implement: one that prevents repeat offenders from creating new accounts. Ho did not explain the solution Twitter has in mind. But some observers have recommended the company tie accounts to phone numbers, giving it a way to more easily police trolls who bypass its rules.

Twitter is expected to report its earnings for the final quarter of 2016 next week. Harassment, which was a regular issue on its calls with analysts last year, could be a theme once again.

Here’s Ho’s full tweetstorm:

We heard you, we didn't move fast enough last year; now we're thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) ID: 10430443

We’ll be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead. Some changes will be visible and some will be less so. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) ID: 10430445

This week, we'll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) ID: 10430449

As we we roll out these changes, and other features that are new, we’ll keep you updated. We want your feedback and we are listening. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) ID: 10430450



