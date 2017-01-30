Get Our News App
Tech

Twitter Plans Big Product Changes To Combat Harassment

“This week, we’ll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts,” says Twitter engineering VP Ed Ho.

Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Key changes are coming to Twitter this week as the company attempts to address its long-running harassment and abuse problem.

In a tweetstorm posted late Monday, Twitter VP of Engineering Ed Ho conceded that Twitter didn’t move fast enough to tackle harassment last year, and said that a number of product changes are coming “in the days ahead” to address it.

Among the fixes Twitter plans to implement: one that prevents repeat offenders from creating new accounts. Ho did not explain the solution Twitter has in mind. But some observers have recommended the company tie accounts to phone numbers, giving it a way to more easily police trolls who bypass its rules.

Twitter is expected to report its earnings for the final quarter of 2016 next week. Harassment, which was a regular issue on its calls with analysts last year, could be a theme once again.

Here’s Ho’s full tweetstorm:

As we we roll out these changes, and other features that are new, we’ll keep you updated. We want your feedback and we are listening.

— Ed Ho (@mrdonut)


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
