Twitter Tells Republican Senate Candidate To Edit Advertisement If She Wants To Run It

On Monday, Twitter told Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who is currently running for the Senate, that her campaign would not be allowed to promote a Tweet that hailed her anti-abortion stance with the language "we stopped the sale of baby body parts."



Twitter's move comes as Washington is scrutinizing how it and other Silicon Valley giants, like Facebook and Google, handle political content on their platforms. Twitter is already struggling to convince Congress it's taking the issue seriously, and it may have just dug itself a deeper hole.



In an email to the Blackburn campaign obtained by BuzzFeed News, Twitter made it clear the ad could run if some of its anti-abortion language was removed. "The line in this video specific to 'stopped the sale of baby body parts' has been deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction," the email said. "If this is omitted from the video it will be permitted to serve."

Twitter did not suspend Blackburn's account, nor did it remove her tweet. Some are already criticizing the move, saying that Twitter is making itself an arbiter of what's allowed and what is not in the political conversation.

Twitter seems to be been subject to criticism whenever it makes a decision on political content. The company has been wary of suspending political accounts, such as President Trump's, even when they toy with its terms of service.

