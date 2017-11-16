Twitter Revamps Verification, Unverifies Prominent White Nationalists

Twitter removed verification badges from a handful of prominent, largely far-right accounts on its service Wednesday afternoon.



The accounts — belonging to Unite The Right organizer Jason Kessler and white nationalist Richard Spencer, among others — lost their verified status under a new Twitter policy which makes verification contingent on compliance with the company's rules.

Twitter updated its verification guidelines Wednesday to mandate its rules be followed. It also added several new guidelines verified accounts must follow to remain in good standing, including prohibitions against the promotion of hate and violence, engagement in or incitement of harassment, and sharing of shocking or disturbing imagery. Verification, the company said, may be removed for behavior running afoul of these rules "on and off Twitter."

"We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of," Twitter said in a tweet from its support account.

Within minutes of the tweet, Twitter removed verification badges from Spencer, Kessler, alt-right personalities Laura Loomer and James Allsup, and others. Twitter declined to specify how many accounts in unverified in response to an inquiry from BuzzFeed News.