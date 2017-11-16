Twitter Revamps Verification, Unverifies Prominent White Nationalists

Twitter removed verification badges from a handful of prominent, largely far-right accounts on its service Wednesday afternoon.



The accounts — belonging to Unite The Right organizer Jason Kessler, white nationalist Richard Spencer, among others — lost their verified status under a new Twitter policy which makes verification contingent on an adherence to Twitter's rules.

Twitter updated its verification guidelines Wednesday to mandate its rules be followed. It also added several new guidelines verified accounts must follow in order to keep their blue checkmarks, including prohibitions against the promotion of hate and violence, engagement in or incitement of harassment, and sharing of shocking or disturbing imagery. Verification, it said, may be removed for behavior running afoul of these rules "on and off Twitter."

"We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of," Twitter said in a tweet from its support account.

Within minutes of the tweet, Twitter removed verification badges from Spencer, Kessler, Laura Loomer, James Allsup and more. Twitter declined to specify how many accounts in unverified in response to an inquiry from BuzzFeed News.

Following the blue checkmark purge, along with the suspension of alt-right troll @BakedAlaska earlier Wednesday, alt-righters began calling for Twitter to be regulated like a public utility.

