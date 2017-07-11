Twitter Hires A New CFO After An Eight-Month Search

Eight months after starting its search for a new CFO, Twitter has finally hired one.



The man picked for the job, Ned Segal, most recently worked for Intuit as SVP of finance. Before that he spent a long time at Goldman Sachs.

Segal's hiring frees Twitter COO Anthony Noto from the burden of holding two C-level jobs inside the company. Noto, a critical player inside Twitter, became both its CFO and COO when he took over Adam Bain's COO role after Bain left the company in November 2016. While serving as COO, Noto continued to hold the CFO job as Twitter looked for a replacement.

Now Noto will simply be the COO, leaving Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as the only member of the company's C-Suite to hold two jobs. Dorsey is also the CEO of Square.



In a release Twitter sent announcing his hiring, Segal said, “I’ve long admired Twitter’s impact in the world, and I’m committed to helping the Company build on its recent momentum, allocate resources against its greatest priorities, and continue toward its goal of GAAP profitability and beyond.”

After years of financial struggle, Twitter is having a good start to 2017. Its stock is up approximately 14% on the year, and it's looking solid next to Snap Inc., a competitor that recently went public and fell below its IPO price Monday. Now all Segal needs to do is help keep those numbers up.

