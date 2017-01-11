Twitter Bug Is Inserting Tweets Into People’s Timelines From Users They Don’t Follow
Lots of Twitter users reporting that mystery tweets are appearing in their timelines.
A Twitter bug is baffling some of the social media platform’s users Wednesday by inserting tweets in their timelines from people they don’t follow.
The inserted tweets, which are being placed into timelines without any initial explanation from Twitter, set off a chorus from users asking, well, what the hell is happening?
In short: Twitter previously put tweets from people you don’t follow in a box called “you might like” or with a label that somebody you follow liked the tweet. Twitter has since moved to using the label format only, and in this case the label was missing.
Reached for comment, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, “This is a bug and we’re working on a fix.”
UPDATE
Twitter tells BuzzFeed News it’s fixed the bug
