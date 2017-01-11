Get Our News App
People Are Cringing Over Trump’s Adviser Saying The…
7 Things Crafty People Dominate video
10 Vegetarian Tacos That Will Change Your Life
People Are Trolling Trump Because His Law Firm Won…
Pick A Fortune Cookie To Get The Puppy Picture You…
Tech

Twitter Bug Is Inserting Tweets Into People’s Timelines From Users They Don’t Follow

Lots of Twitter users reporting that mystery tweets are appearing in their timelines.

Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Twitter bug is baffling some of the social media platform’s users Wednesday by inserting tweets in their timelines from people they don’t follow.

The inserted tweets, which are being placed into timelines without any initial explanation from Twitter, set off a chorus from users asking, well, what the hell is happening?

In short: Twitter previously put tweets from people you don’t follow in a box called “you might like” or with a label that somebody you follow liked the tweet. Twitter has since moved to using the label format only, and in this case the label was missing.

Reached for comment, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, “This is a bug and we’re working on a fix.”

UPDATE

Twitter tells BuzzFeed News it’s fixed the bug


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
"This Is Us" Is The Weepy Melodrama America Needs Right Now

by Doree Shafrir

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing