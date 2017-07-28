Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Tech

This Poor Guy On Twitter Has The Same Name As Trump's New Chief Of Staff

The people would like him to serve.

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Today, President Donald J. Trump named John Kelly his new chief of staff.

This is that John Kelly. He was Secretary of Homeland Security.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

This is also John Kelly, but not that John Kelly. He's a Washington Post columnist who regularly tweets from his @JohnKelly handle.

Via Twitter

@JohnKelly often tweets about squirrels.

"You’re much more likely to see a squirrel than a shark," Kelly told BuzzFeed News.
"Every April, I do a week’s worth of columns about squirrels."

As soon as the news of John Kelly's appointment broke on Friday afternoon, @JohnKelly's Twitter mentions turned into a mess. Let's have a look, shall we?

Some people gave him a hard time.

Others congratulated him.

Even some news organizations tagged the wrong John Kelly!

After enduring some of this, @JohnKelly was forced to respond.

All this newfound attention also won him some new fans.

And some people demanded he serve.

John Kelly: I'm not that John Kelly People: Yes you are, now get to work
Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

John Kelly: I'm not that John Kelly People: Yes you are, now get to work

Reply Retweet Favorite

Asked if he would give up the handle if the White House asked for it, @JohnKelly said, "No."

Okay dude, enjoy your mentions.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed