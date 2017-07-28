This Poor Guy On Twitter Has The Same Name As Trump's New Chief Of Staff

Today, President Donald J. Trump named John Kelly his new chief of staff.
This is also John Kelly, but not that John Kelly. He's a Washington Post columnist who regularly tweets from his @JohnKelly handle.
@JohnKelly often tweets about squirrels.
"You’re much more likely to see a squirrel than a shark," Kelly told BuzzFeed News.
"Every April, I do a week’s worth of columns about squirrels."
As soon as the news of John Kelly's appointment broke on Friday afternoon, @JohnKelly's Twitter mentions turned into a mess. Let's have a look, shall we?
Asked if he would give up the handle if the White House asked for it, @JohnKelly said, "No."
Okay dude, enjoy your mentions.
Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
