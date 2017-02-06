Snap’s Head Of Creative Strategy Leaves Company Ahead Of IPO
Greg Wacks, who joined Snap in 2014, worked closely with advertising agencies on Lenses, Geofilters, and Discover.
Greg Wacks, Snap’s head of creative strategy, has left the company ahead of its forthcoming IPO, BuzzFeed News has learned.
Wacks, who joined Snap in 2014, worked closely with advertising agencies on creative and strategy for ads, dealing with Lenses, Geofilters, and Discover. Snap declined comment.
Snap reported $404.5 million in revenue 2016 and $924.9 million in expenses, adding up to a net loss of $514.6 million. Investors will obviously expect the company to do better, particularly since its seeking a $25 billion valuation, according to reports.
Leadership turnover has been a problem for Snap in the past, which at one point in 2015 lost eight top execs within a span of 12 months.
In its S-1 IPO filing last week, Snap listed leadership turnover as a risk factor that could cause the company serious harm. “The loss of key personnel, including members of management and key engineering, product development, marketing, and sales personnel, could disrupt our operations and seriously harm our business,” the company’s S-1 document stated.
- Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway brought up the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" in another interview and called it the "Bowling Green attack" in yet another.
- 97 tech companies — including Apple and Uber — support a lawsuit against President Trump's travel ban, saying it harms American businesses and is unconstitutional.
- Donald Trump should be blocked from speaking to the UK Parliament due to his "racism" and "sexism," said the Speaker of the House of Commons.
- The organizers of the Women's March have announced plans for a general strike, calling for "a day without women" ✊
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.