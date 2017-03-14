Shady Practices Lead To Departures And Firings At Facebook’s Toronto Office
Tumult in Facebook’s Canada office.
Nearly 10 employees at Facebook’s Toronto office have resigned or been fired after engaging in sketchy practices inside the office’s sales organization, BuzzFeed News has learned.
The untoward behavior that led to the departures was a practice where sales employees would take credit for advertiser accounts that they did not set up or support in any way. The revenue associated with these accounts counted toward these sales peoples’ quotas, and they “earned” commission despite not doing any work. More importantly, some within the Toronto office also knew of ads that violated Facebook’s advertising policies, but did not immediately flag them. So Facebook took action.
Facebook declined to comment.
The activity in the Toronto office had no relation to the ad metrics inflation scandal Facebook has been embroiled in since late last year. But it’s sure to raise some eyebrows among advertisers already having trust issues with a platform that overestimated average video viewing times and other metrics used to determine success.
- The Trump administration's attack on health care projections this week is the latest episode in an escalating war on math.
- East Coast cities got a slush bath instead of a blizzard on Tuesday. A "warm tongue" of Atlantic Ocean air melted the snow, turning it to wet crud.
- The Texas state senate took a key vote on Tuesday to advance a bill that would limit transgender people's access to bathrooms.
- Turns out Joe Biden is aware of the memes on his bromance with Obama, and his favorite is one with a photo of him hugging his old boss 🤗
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.