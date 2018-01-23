“Working at Twitter has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am immensely proud of our team and the key milestones we achieved during my time at the company,” Noto said in a Twitter filing. “While it’s bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter’s future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve.”

Noto, the most powerful executive in the company outside of CEO Jack Dorsey, will become the next CEO of the San Francisco–based finance company SoFi effective March 1. His resignation and new appointment were announced Tuesday morning in a SoFi press release.

Noto, who joined Twitter as CFO in 2014, ran Twitter's business and revenue operations and was the architect of Twitter's live video strategy. He was a critical executive inside the company, which shares its CEO Dorsey with another company, Square, where he is also CEO.

“Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team,” Dorsey said in a filing. “On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role.”

Noto had some memorable miscues during his Twitter tenure. He once publicly tweeted "I still think we should buy them," in a message seemingly meant to be shared via Twitter's private direct message feature. His account also sent out a bunch of spam messages in February 2015 after it was hacked.

Noto did not respond to a request for comment.