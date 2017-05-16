Instagram Adds Face Filters, Snapchat Cloning Complete

Here’s an idea for a fun social app: It starts with a camera. First, you take a picture or video. Then you add fun effects — masks that hew to your face, or crowns that rest at your hairline. You can send these images or videos to friends via a direct message, or share them with all your contacts via a feature called Stories. Also, they disappear.

A year ago, these features were unmistakably Snapchat’s. But now the Facebook-owned Instagram has them too. After copying Snapchat’s Stories feature last August, Instagram is releasing a version of its selfie lenses today, finishing off a brazen cloning of Snapchat’s most beloved features just as its parent company, Snap Inc., is getting its footing on the public market. The only thing missing is Discover, a collection of just-for-Snapchat media created by professionals and publications.

Snapchat didn’t invent selfie lenses, but it did popularize their use. That pioneering role did not merit a mention in an Instagram blog post announcing the new selfie lenses — which are interactive, just like Snapchat’s. This was a departure from when Instagram introduced its version of Stories, a feature that Instagram loudly credited to Snapchat.

“Today, we’re introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining,” Instagram said. “Whether you're sitting on the couch at home or out and about, face filters help you express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.”

