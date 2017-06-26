Here's How To Get Magic Harry Potter Effects On Your News Feed

A little more magic for muggles everywhere

If you type "Harry Potter" on Facebook today, you're in for a surprise.

It works if you write "Harry Potter" on your timeline, or if you write it in a comment, and it's like magic — wand, lighting bolts, the whole deal.

The special effects also work when you post the names of Hogwarts houses on Facebook.

The Harry Potter series turns 20 this month, which appears to be why Facebook is rolling out the fun.

Even Mark Zuckerberg got in on the celebration.

Zucky Potter is a pretty good nickname, amirite?

Happy 20th birthday, Harry Potter. One year until we can hang out in a bar together.







