Instagram Is Introducing Algorithmically Curated Stories

Instagram is at it again, reaching into Snapchat’s bag of features and pulling out yet another for use in its own product.



Today, the Facebook-owned app is introducing Location Stories and Hashtag Stories, its version of the algorithmically curated stories you can find via Snapchat’s search feature. These new features consist of images and videos gathered from public stories, and stitched together based on hashtag and location. They’ll be watchable as cohesive, curated videos in Instagram’s Explore tab and on location pages — much like Snapchat, which does this with keywords.

With Instagram’s stories, the algorithm is the editor; it scans all public images and videos posted using hashtags and locations, decides which images and videos to highlight for each specific hashtag and location, and picks the order they play in.

“There will be no human editing,” Blake Barnes, the director of product leading Instagram’s Explore tab told BuzzFeed News.

A look at Snapchat’s keyword-based Stories shows the divergent and sometimes discomfiting direction algorithmically curated stories can take. Searching the keyword “Syria” this weekend, for instance, revealed a number of users trivializing the brutal civil war in that country. One Snap played footage of Grand Theft Auto with a caption that read “Live footage of a USA soldier bombing Syria.” Another showed a man in a Trump jersey with the caption “YASSSS FU Syria.” Yet another showed a person in Ohio wearing a gas mask with the caption “Waking up in Syria like.”