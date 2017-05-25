Reporter Alleges That Republican Candidate "Body Slammed" Him

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte attacked him Wednesday night. Listen to the audio.

BOZEMAN, Montana — A Montana congressional candidate allegedly body-slammed a reporter at a campaign event Wednesday night, sparking last-minute drama on the eve of a special election to fill the state's only seat in the US House of Representatives.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, tweeted around 7 p.m. that Republican candidate Greg Gianforte "body slammed" him, breaking his glasses.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses

The alleged incident took place at a campaign meet-and-greet in Bozeman after Jacobs entered a room where Gianforte was preparing for an interview with a local television station. What happened next is still unclear, but reporters at the event heard a crash, and saw Jacobs fall to the floor.

All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor

Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) - sounded like Gianforte

Immediately following the incident, aides appeared to escort Jacobs out of the room, and then entered a private room with the candidate. Jacobs says he notified police of the incident, and was reportedly taken from the venue in an ambulance to be treated for his injuries. Both Gianforte and his campaign staff left the venue shortly after the incident.

Gianforte just left. The event was supposed to end an hour and fifteen minutes from now.

The campaign did not return BuzzFeed News' requests for comment. But in a statement, campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon blamed "aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist."

Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ." In a statement Wednesday evening the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department said it is "currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte," and would provide more information "when appropriate."

In an audio recording of the alleged incident posted by the Guardian, the reporter can be heard asking the candidate for his opinion on the Republican healthcare bill. Another man, allegedly Gianforte, replies, “we’ll talk to you about that later," and directs the reporter to speak to Scanlon, the campaign spokesperson.

After the reporter presses Gianforte to answer, a scuffle can be heard heard, followed by someone yelling, "I'm sick and tired of you guys! The last time you guys did the same thing! Get the hell out of here!"