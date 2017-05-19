Sections

World

People Are Convinced A Witch May Have Successfully Cursed The President Of Brazil

"Witches are very powerful, my friends."

Posted on
Alexandre Orrico
Alexandre Orrico
Editor do BuzzFeed, Brasil
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This week a recording was released that appears to tie Brazilian president Michel Temer to an ongoing bribery scandal. Now the opposition party is calling for his impeachment.

Igo Estrela / Getty Images

Following the release of the tape, thousands took to the streets demanding Temer be removed from office.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

People also went nuts on Twitter, posting tons of memes about the scandal.

TWITTER CHEGANDO NO IMPEACHMENT DO TEMER
saninha @jaurgy

TWITTER CHEGANDO NO IMPEACHMENT DO TEMER

"TWITTER SHOWING UP TO THE IMPEACHMENT OF TEMER"

And one person on Twitter noticed that this whole impeachment thing might actually be thanks to a spell cast by a male witch — or warlock — back in March.

hoje: 70 dias hoje: lua minguante eu: to cagado
sobre seu signo @signodkojf

hoje: 70 dias hoje: lua minguante eu: to cagado

"Today: 70 days

Today: Waning moon

I: am shitting"

Meet Eric Satine, he says he is a warlock from São Paulo, Brazil. He says that he cast a spell on Temer in March.

Facebook: eric.satine

“Inspired by my American sisters who have done a ritual against Trump, I decided to do my part against Temer,” Satine wrote on Facebook. “This is the beginning of my ritual against Michel Temer and his evil agenda."

facebook.com

"It's a ritual which seeks to tie any damn action planned for him and his partners with a curse," his post reads.

facebook.com

Satine also gave a VERY SPECIFIC time frame for the entire spell to take effect:

The post was later taken down, but the screen grab will live on. The warlock said the spell would take 70-72 days and it would come into effect during a waning moon. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: eric.satine

The post was later taken down, but the screen grab will live on. The warlock said the spell would take 70-72 days and it would come into effect during a waning moon.

Now, you must be trying to do the math in your head, right? Well, March 6, 2017 + 72 days =

Oakozhan / Getty Images

And the moon on May 17? It was a third quarter or "half moon." Visible from Brazil, it would be... A WANING CRESCENT.

timeanddate.com

And May 17? It's the date that Brazilian news program Jornal Nacional released recordings implicating President Temer of alleged bribery!

Dono da JBS grava momento em que Temer dá aval para compra de silêncio de Cunha, segundo jornal O Globo. Veja a cob… https://t.co/5b0BP8HKhH
Jornal Nacional @jornalnacional

Dono da JBS grava momento em que Temer dá aval para compra de silêncio de Cunha, segundo jornal O Globo. Veja a cob… https://t.co/5b0BP8HKhH

People are freaking out.

'Look at the power!'

Facebook: S2amandalghS2

"Look at the power!"

EU TO RINDO MAS TO PREOCUPADA PQ HJ FAZEM OS 72 DIAS
Baetta @curing4

EU TO RINDO MAS TO PREOCUPADA PQ HJ FAZEM OS 72 DIAS

"I'M LAUGHING BUT I'M WORRIED BECAUSE TODAY MAKES THE 72 DAYS"

After his amazing spell went viral, Satine sent out a thank you message, also letting people know: "Witches are very powerful, my friends."

'Guys, this is crazy, I was kind of off the internet and social networks today when my sister calls me and says, 'I’m seeing your name on twitter.' I already thought, 'what is it this time?''

Facebook: eric.satine

"Guys, this is crazy, I was kind of off the internet and social networks today when my sister calls me and says, 'I’m seeing your name on twitter.' I already thought, 'what is it this time?'"

And Satine wrote that he was "inspired by my American sisters who held a ritual against Trump"...

observer.com

...Which — look — we can't say it was also successful, but... 🤔

theguardian.com

Witches may be very powerful, indeed.

This post was translated from Portuguese.

Alexandre Orrico é redator do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo.

Contact Alexandre Orrico at alexandre.orrico@buzzfeed.com.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

