Angela Merkel Has Opened The Door To Same-Sex Marriage In Germany

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested that her Christian Democratic Union party could drop its opposition to marriage equality and open the door to a free vote on same-sex marriage in the parliament.



"I would like to orient the discussion in a direction which raises the question of a decision according to conscience rather than imposing anything," Merkel told Brigitte, a women's magazine, on Monday night.



With all of Germany's other main parties — the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) — in favor of marriage equality, the measure would likely pass through the parliament if a free vote were held.

The move is a significant shift for Merkel. In 2013, the chancellor said she had a "hard time" with the issue, and that she had “difficulties” with giving gay and lesbian couples the right to adopt. Her party went into that election opposed to equal marriage and same-sex adoptions over concerns for a child's wellbeing.

Merkel's move was welcomed by politicians across the country, including several from within the CDU. “Thank you Angela Merkel! How liberating! For me, we could vote this week!,” one MP tweeted.