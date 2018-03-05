Here Are The Very Few #MeToo And Time's Up Moments That Happened At The Oscars

ABC

"I want people to know that this movement isn't stopping. We're going to forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women," Sorvino said. "I have been supporting legislation in California for equal rights advocates. There is a #takethelead, and you can sign their petition, and it's the strongest sweep of bills anywhere in the country, and so we want to take our activism and our power into action and change things for every woman everywhere working in every workplace."

Judd also talked about her accusation against Harvey Weinstein, noting that she'd been sharing her story since 1997.

"What's so spectacular in this moment is the world is able to hear," she said. "We want our women's voices who have been squelched, and the people that come forward, they are shamed and we want to put that shame where it belongs, which is with the perpetrator and us being the phoenixes who can light the way, as Mira said, not only within Hollywood, but for safe and equitable resources."

She also mentioned the Time's Up legal defense fund, which has raised over $21 million since it was launched in January.