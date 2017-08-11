The Story Behind Kesha's "Rainbow" Will Break You And Then Build You Up Again

"I just kept saying, 'I’m gonna put out Rainbow, I’m gonna put out Rainbow. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put it out. I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it.' This idea, and the support I received from fans and total strangers, is what helped me get up every day," she writes. "For a long time, I didn’t know if that idea was just a fantasy, a ghost to keep me waking up and actually getting out of my bed, or if it could actually come true. But I just held onto that idea because it was all I had."