Bannon's Next Move: A Return To Breitbart And Possible War With Drudge

Steve Bannon is only just out of the White House, but he's already got plans for his next phase.

Sources who have spoken to Bannon say the nationalist firebrand is expected to return to his old news site Breitbart. And one person close to Bannon says he has his eye on who he believes helped accelerate his ouster: Matt Drudge.

"Matt Drudge worked to remove Steve Bannon, that is the reality," said former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg, who regularly talks with Bannon. "And I hope Matt is happy because his work helped Bannon not be in the West Wing, but it helped Democrats and people that didn’t vote for Trump be in the West Wing."

Nunberg is specifically frustrated with the continued presence and influence of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, National Security Adviser HR McMaster, and the duo he derisively calls Javanka, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Bannon has openly feuded with Cohn, and Breitbart has for weeks been waging a battle against McMaster.

Kushner developed a relationship with Drudge dating back to the campaign, and Bannon allies also blame the son-in-law for his ouster. People close to Bannon say Bannon privately hoped Kushner would "go down" over the intensifying Russia investigation.

But a source close to Kushner said anyone who thinks you can tell Matt Drudge what to do and have influence over him does not understand Matt Drudge.

Media relationships are important in the White House, Nunberg said, and the fact that Drudge hasn't given Breitbart a hyperlink in months and didn't like Bannon hurt him.

"It's not lost on Steve or Breitbart staff that Drudge was out for Steve," Nunberg said.

"Drudge has been relentless against him," another Bannon ally said.

Among the first to break the news Friday that Bannon was out, the influential Drudge Report was conciliatory and laudatory, with a topline bolded headline blaring "Senior adviser moving on after impressive run, the Drudge Report has learned...populist hero may return to Breitbart."

Frustrated Bannon supporters nonetheless say Bannon will wield tremendous influence outside of the White House among Trump's base and could nudge aside more established right-wing talk radio players.

