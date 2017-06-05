Two Arrested In Connection With Deadly Ghost Ship Fire That Killed 36

Share On more Share On more

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris were arrested on suspicion of 36 counts of manslaughter, the Mercury News reported .

Two people were reportedly arrested Monday in connection with the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people inside a warehouse party in Oakland, California.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce charges at a 1 p.m. news conference.

Attendees were trapped inside the upstairs of the warehouse after the fire broke out because they were unable to get down a makeshift staircase made of pallets.

Dozens of people were initially listed as missing after the blaze in the artists' warehouse in the city's Fruitvale district, which was hosting a party featuring the electronic act Golden Donna.

Several people fled the area after the fire started, and it was unclear how many people attended the party.