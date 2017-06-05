Sections

Two Arrested In Connection With Deadly Ghost Ship Fire That Killed 36

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris were reportedly arrested Monday.

Posted on
Adolfo Flores
Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News Reporter
AP

Two people were reportedly arrested Monday in connection with the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people inside a warehouse party in Oakland, California.

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris were arrested on suspicion of 36 counts of manslaughter, the Mercury News reported.

Derick Ion Almena.
AP

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce charges at a 1 p.m. news conference.

Attendees were trapped inside the upstairs of the warehouse after the fire broke out because they were unable to get down a makeshift staircase made of pallets.

Dozens of people were initially listed as missing after the blaze in the artists' warehouse in the city's Fruitvale district, which was hosting a party featuring the electronic act Golden Donna.

Several people fled the area after the fire started, and it was unclear how many people attended the party.

Adolfo Flores is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

