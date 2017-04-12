Trump's Deportation System Is Already Rapidly Expanding, Internal Documents Show

Share On more Share On more

The Trump administration's efforts to ramp up deportations is already well underway, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.



The 90-day progress report on President Trump’s executive orders said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified 33,000 additional beds at 27 locations to hold greater numbers of immigrant detainees for deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is also discussing possible agreements with local and state police agencies that would allow them to enforce federal immigration laws on their behalf.

Federal officials are also looking at relaxing hiring practices in order to boost the ranks of Border Patrol agents and identified areas where they could begin building Trump’s border wall, the DHS reported.

Since taking office, Trump has signed executive orders that make almost all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US a priority for deportation. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions also ordered federal prosecutors to take a tougher stance against undocumented immigrants, cartels, and gang members.