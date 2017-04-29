More Than Half Of Immigrants Arrested In ICE Raids Had No Criminal Record Or Traffic Convictions

More than half of the 683 immigrants arrested in raids shortly after President Trump took office either had no criminal convictions or had traffic violations as their most serious crimes, according to federal data obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The report by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed 176 immigrants arrested during the raids had not been convicted of a crime. The largest group of immigrants with convictions, 205, committed traffic offenses, of which 161 had been convicted of driving under the influence. The second largest number in the group, 33, had been convicted of another traffic offense.

Two people arrested during the raids had been convicted of a homicide, 18 had assault records, and three were arrested for dangerous drugs. Another three had rape convictions and six had sexual assault records, according to the report provided by a congressional staffer. While far fewer, these convictions were featured prominently in ICE statements about the raids, dubbed Operation Cross Check.