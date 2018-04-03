 back to top
Mexico Says It Will Disband Caravan, Let Migrants Apply For Permits To Stay

Those considered "vulnerable" will be given humanitarian visas to stay. Others will be asked to leave the country in as few as 10 days.

Posted on
Adolfo Flores
Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Matias Romero Avendaño, Mexico
Reporting From
Matias Romero Avendaño, Mexico


Luc Forsyth for BuzzFeed News

Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration (INM) said late Monday that it plans by Wednesday to disband a caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants that has been traveling through Mexico for nine days.

A federal delegate with INM who gave only his last name, Rodríguez, told BuzzFeed News that vulnerable people in the group such as pregnant women, people with disabilities, or people with chronic illnesses like HIV, will get humanitarian visas to remain in Mexico. Everyone else will have to petition the Mexican government to stay in the country or they will be ordered to leave.

Rodríguez said people who don't receive a humanitarian visa will be expected to leave Mexico within 10 days or apply for permission to remain in the country for 30 days, during which they can file with immigration authorities to remain longer.

Permission to stay does not allow the migrants to travel to the US border, he said. But caravan organizers said they plan to continue north with anyone who plans to apply for asylum in the United States.

Rodríguez said the caravan on Monday numbered about 1,100 and that the estimate its organizers had given of 1,200 for its initial size was low. He said he believed at its largest, 1,500 people were traveling north.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Adolfo Flores is a national security correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. He focuses on immigration.

Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.

