It's Not Just Members Of The Caravan Who Can't Apply For Asylum

People scale the border wall in Tijuana on Saturday during a rally for the caravan.

The United States completely halted accepting asylum claims at one of its busiest border crossings on Monday — including those from people unrelated to the Central American caravan that has drawn criticism from the Trump administration.

The halt, which immigration officials declined to explain beyond saying that they did not have the capacity to take any more applicants, had lasted at least 24 hours — since the first Central American members of the caravan presented themselves for processing on Sunday afternoon.

Immigration officers stationed at the two gray metal doors that lead from Mexico to the United States also turned away a Haitian woman and a deported Mexican national who tried to ask for asylum, neither of whom were part of the caravan. Dozens of Mexican would-be asylum-seekers were also told they could not be processed because the port of entry was at capacity.

The halt in asylum applications is not unprecedented. In December, US officials also stopped taking asylum applications at the San Ysidro crossing, saying then that its facilities in San Diego were filled to capacity and that it could not accept additional applicants until those already in the port of entry had been transferred to other locations.

But it underscored complaints by immigration advocates that the United States does little to meet its obligations under US law to allow people fearing political oppression or violence at home to apply for asylum. Advocates claim the backlog is intentional, to discourage people from seeking refuge in the United States.

On Saturday, Nicole Ramos, an attorney with the immigrant advocacy group Al Otro Lado, had anticipated the problem in comments to BuzzFeed News. "It's the most powerful government in the world and we can't process 300 refugees?" she asked.

"It's a way of discouraging people," Gina Garibo, a volunteer with Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group that organized the Central American caravan, said on Saturday. "This will highlight and make visible this issue of the US not having the capacity to take in asylum-seekers, at least according to them."



Other crossing points along the Mexican border reported no such difficulties, with officials at the Otay Mesa port in San Diego County, as well as other crossing points in Arizona, reporting that they were taking asylum claims.

Despite the delay, few members of the caravan were willing to abandon their spot outside the San Ysidro port, despite offers from Grupos Beta, the humanitarian arm of Mexico's immigration service, to ferry them to shelters for the night so they wouldn’t have to sleep outside. Members of the caravan who stayed said they didn’t want to leave because they wanted to put pressure on US immigration authorities to process them.

“They promised us the sky and stars but we’re not going anywhere,” said one, a 40-year-old Honduran grandmother named Linda.

Inside the port of entry, the waiting has been difficult for the 20 or so members of the caravan who first tried to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and were still waiting 24 hours later.

There is no bathroom access inside, so people would leave in groups to use a restroom outside. Organizers and other caravan members would bring them food — Monday evening's fare was pizza from Little Caesars. Sunday night, they dined on oatmeal and beef with vegetables and rice.

Tesla, a 29-year-old woman from Honduras, spent the night in a walkway sleeping under blankets with her 9-month-old son. Her 2-year-old, dressed in a red hoodie and diaper, played with a toy trumpet behind two metal barriers where immigration agents told them to wait.

"They're not going to make this easy for us," she said. "I'm disappointed, because who knows how long we're going to be here or if they'll let us go forward. We're waiting in the cold and there's no guarantee they'll let us enter."

Outside, the wait has also been hard. People camped out overnight, sleeping under tarps and blankets to fight the cold.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Laura Gault, an attorney with Human Rights First, asked a CBP supervisor when they were planning on taking asylum-seekers.



"Right now, no," he said. "We're still at capacity."

"Is it capacity issue with room or officers?" Gault said.

"Space," he answered.