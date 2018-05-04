The Central American Caravan Has Come To An Official End

More than 2,000 miles and over a month from their start at the southern border of Mexico, the last group of asylum seekers from the Central American caravan turned themselves into US border authorities Friday.

A total of 228 people from the caravan were able to ask for asylum.

The last to apply was a line of 70 mostly women and children who slowly walked across the threshold of the gray metal gate at the San Ysidro point of entry, where they were then led by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents into an outdoor area walled off by concrete blocks and barbed wire.

“This is the last collective group that will turn itself in,” said Alex Mensing, an organizer with Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which put together the caravan. “I hope the United States respects people’s right to ask for asylum and doesn’t punish people from the caravan for elevating their voices."

The formal end to the caravan, which began its journey north on March 25 as a crowd of at least 1,200 people, 80% from Honduras, came on the same day that the Trump administration ended a program that granted more than 50,000 Hondurans permission to live in the United States since 1999. Thousands of Hondurans were granted Temporary Protected Status because of devastating conditions caused by Hurricane Mitch that killed at least 10,000 people. The ending of TPS for the Hondurans was not expected to affect individual cases for asylum for people in the caravan.



About 100 people from the caravan remained on the Tijuana side of the border. They were expected to head to shelters in Mexico to decide what to do next, Mensing said. Some plan on asking for asylum at a later point. Volunteers and migrants were slowly starting to take down the camp, loading cases of water bottles and food onto a Datsun while families started to pack their belongings.

Mensing said there were still 300 members from the caravan in Mexico's Hermosillo state, waiting on the Mexican government to make good on a promise to give them humanitarian visas.