Attorney General Orders Tougher Prosecutions Of Undocumented Immigrants

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday ordered federal prosecutors to take a tougher approach against undocumented immigrants and the "filth" that are gangs and cartels along the border.

In prepared remarks, Sessions referred to it as a new era "where we first take our stand against this filth."

"For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era," he told reporters along the border in Nogales, Arizona. "This is the Trump era.”

Sessions said federal prosecutors are now required to make prosecuting people who transport and harbor undocumented immigrants a top priority. And migrants who are in the country illegally, a misdemeanor, will now be charged with a felony if they enter or attempt to enter the US a second time and “certain aggravating circumstances are present.”

A memo issued Tuesday by Sessions elevated the immigration priorities and crimes that he said were “often not prosecuted in the past.”