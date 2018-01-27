14 Movies You Should Know About From The Sundance Film Festival

1. The Tale
2. Eighth Grade
Advertisement
3. Sorry to Bother You
4. The Kindergarten Teacher
5. Hereditary
6. Won't You Be My Neighbor
7. The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Advertisement
8. Skate Kitchen
9. Private Life
10. What They Had
11. Madeline's Madeline
12. Blindspotting
13. Monsters and Men
14. Hearts Beat Loud
Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.
Alison Willmore is a film critic for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alison Willmore at alison.willmore@buzzfeed.com.
Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.