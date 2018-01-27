14 Movies You Should Know About From The Sundance Film Festival

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

The most talked about film at the 2018 festival, hands down, was Jennifer Fox's autobiographical drama about a woman reexamining her recollections of what she convinced herself was a consensual sexual relationship when she was just 13 years old. She gradually comes to realize that it was actually abuse. The Tale, which stars Laura Dern as a version of the director, is so relevant to the #MeToo moment that it's startling to learn that Fox, a documentarian making her scripted debut, had been considering this project for years. Dern is as good as she's ever been in the lead role, venturing into some dark emotional territory, but it's the film's flashbacks, in which 13-year-old Jenny is played by the painfully young Isabelle Nélisse (with an adult body double filling in during sex scenes), that will really test and devastate audiences. Fox fearlessly explores not just predatory behavior and the malleability of memory, but how these experiences can shape the rest of our lives, no matter what we openly acknowledge — defining what we think is normal, and influencing the people we become. —Alison Willmore

Distribution: The Tale has been purchased by HBO Films, and will premiere on the network sometime this year.