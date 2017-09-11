Patty Jenkins Is Officially Returning To Direct "Wonder Woman 2"

Finally! Patty Jenkins is officially directing Wonder Woman 2!
Jenkins holds several major box office records for a solo female director, including the biggest domestic opening weekend ever ($103.3 million) and the biggest global grosses ever ($816.3 million as of Sept. 11).
While the exact terms of Jenkins' deal are unclear, Deadline reported on Aug. 17 that she was pushing for a contract that would pay her "the same as a male director would receive after such a box office coup."
In July, Screen Rant reported the sequel will be set in the 1980s during the Cold War — but those plot details remain unconfirmed.
Jenkins told BuzzFeed News in June that she was excited to see Wonder Woman's "power really soar" in the sequel. "That's what I'm craving," she said.
Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to open on Dec. 13, 2019.
