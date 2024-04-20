Meet The $14 Foundation Stick That Reviewers Call "Exceptional"

Your makeup routine provides endless opportunities to experiment. One day, you may be feeling a dramatic cat eye, while the next, you may want something more au natural. But while you can swap out your eyeshadows and lipglosses with no abandon, the one product you don’t want to mess around with is your foundation.
As far as shades are concerned, this one comes in 22 of them — all on the deeper end of the complexion spectrum and designed specifically with darker skin tones (and their unique undertones) in mind.
Promising reviews:
Get it from Walmart for $10.94+ (available in 22 colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.