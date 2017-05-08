White House To Announce 10 Trump Nominees For The Federal Courts On Monday

The White House on Monday will announce 10 of President Trump’s nominees for the federal courts, a source familiar with the nominations process told BuzzFeed News — making a faster move on changing the face of the judiciary than any new president in the past quarter-century.

Trump's list include five nominees for the federal appeals courts: two state supreme court justices who were on Trump’s list of US Supreme Court contenders, one law professor, and two lawyers from private practice. The White House also will announce four nominees for the federal district courts and one for the Court of Federal Claims, which hears civil lawsuits against the federal government.



The New York Times first reported the upcoming nominations earlier Sunday evening.

There are 129 open seats on the federal courts — making up about 14 percent of all active lower court judgeships — and 21 upcoming vacancies have already been announced.

Trump's move — which will take his total number of judicial nominees to 12 — marks the administration’s first attempt at making a sizable dent in the large number of vacancies across the federal judiciary.

It was the end of July in President Obama's first year in office before he had announced a dozen judicial nominees. President George W. Bush did not even name his first court nominee until May 9, 2001. President Clinton put forth his first group of would-be judges in August 1993.

Trump's White House in March announced the president's first lower court nominee, Judge Amul Thapar, with no fanfare in the midst of confirmation hearings for Trump’s first judicial nominee: US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Thapar, whose nomination is pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee, is a nominee for one of several vacancies on the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He also was one of the 21 names on Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees.

Two of the appeals court nominees set to be announced on Monday also were on that list: Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen, who will also be nominated for the Sixth Circuit, and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras, who will be nominated for the Eighth Circuit.

Kevin Newsom, a private practice lawyer in Alabama and the state’s former solicitor general, is to be nominated for the Eleventh Circuit; John Bush, a private practice lawyer in Kentucky, for the Sixth Circuit; and Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor, for the Seventh Circuit.

The lower court nominees are to be: