Ty Cobb Is Leaving His Job As Trump's White House Lawyer On The Russia Investigation

Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who has overseen legal issues related to the investigation into Russian interference in 2016 presidential election, is leaving the White House.

Cobb plans to retire at the end of May, according to a White House spokesperson.

"For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by the New York Times, which also reported that Emmet Flood is likely to replace Cobb at the White House. The Washington Post also reported Flood's anticipated hiring. The White House's statement did not address the reports about Flood.

Flood and Cobb did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cobb's departure represents the latest in a series of shakeups to the cadre of lawyers representing Trump in connection with the Russia investigation. Former New York City mayor and Trump loyalist Rudy Giuliani joined Trump's team of personal lawyers two weeks ago, along with two former federal prosecutors who run a law firm in Florida, Jane Serene Raskin and Martin Raskin.

Cobb joined the White House as special counsel last July, leaving his partnership at law firm Hogan Lovells for the job. In a goodbye email to his firm before leaving for the White House, Cobb said he "wasn't going to say NO to a President in need," and that he looked forward to working with the White House "to navigate the turbulent environment domestically and abroad with courage, creativity and integrity."



As news of his retirement hit on Wednesday, ABC published an interview with Cobb, in which the veteran white collar defense lawyer said that an interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller's office was "not off the table."

"And assuming that can be concluded favorably, there'll be an interview,” Cobb told ABC. “Assuming it can't be … assuming an agreement can't be reached, you know then it'll go a different route."

The announcement that Cobb is leaving comes amid reports this week about a list of questions that Mueller wanted to ask Trump, as well as Mueller's comments to Trump's lawyers at a meeting in March about the possibility of a grand jury subpoena if Trump refused to voluntarily speak with investigators.

Trump recently stood by the work of Cobb and other lawyers handling the Russia investigation.

