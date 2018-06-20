Trump Just Signed An Order About Children Being Separated From Families

President Donald Trump just signed an executive order that addresses children being separated from their families at the border, but it is not clear if the order will halt separations in the short-term.

The order directs the Department of Homeland of Security to keep families detained together, but it also appears to be contingent on a judge approving changes to a 1997 settlement agreement that restricts the detention of children. It was not immediately clear what the administration could do to carry out the president's order and keep families together until a judge signs off.

“We're signing an executive order. I consider it to be a very important executive order. It's about keeping families together, while at the same time being sure we have a very powerful very strong border and border security," Trump said in the Oval Office while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The White House released details about the order shortly after Trump spoke.

Under the order, DHS would keep custody over families while both criminal and administrative immigration proceedings are pending. It directs the defense secretary to provide any existing facilities that could be used to detain families together, and to build more as needed; it also directs other agency heads to make facilities available for families while court cases are pending.

But Trump's order also directs Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a request with the federal judge in California overseeing the 1997 settlement, known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, to ask for changes that would allow DHS to detain families as spelled out in the order. Until the judge approves any changes to the order, it is not clear that children can be detained with parents in facilities that don't meet the standards spelled out in the settlement.

“This executive order is nothing more than a restatement of the current policy," Kerri Talbot, legislative director of the Immigration Hub, told reporters shortly after the White House released the full text of the order.



The Associated Press reported earlier that Nielsen — who has become the face of the policy, and was even run out of a DC restaurant by protesters on Tuesday night — drafted an executive action that would keep families together in detention after they cross the border.



Trump and his administration have come under withering criticism for their “zero-tolerance policy,” which orders US attorney offices to prosecute all illegal entry cases referred by the Department of Homeland Security. While parents are held in criminal custody by the US Marshals Service, they are separated from their children, who are classified as unaccompanied minors and sent to a network of facilities in Texas and around the country.



The president and his cabinet members — especially Nielsen — have defended the practice with false or incomplete information, such as saying it was the “law,” that it was the fault of Democrats, or by painting everyone who crosses the border as a hardened criminal. Trump made clear on Wednesday that the administration is not ending the zero-tolerance policy.

"It continues to be a zero tolerance. We have zero tolerance for people that enter our countries illegally," Trump said, using the term of the policy that began the practice of separating families at the border. "I think the word 'compassion' comes into it. But it's still equally as tough, if not tougher."



Even as it’s uncertain what exactly this order will accomplish, a former White House official said it’s “wholly unsurprising” that Trump eventually did something to at least try and change the optics around his policy. “Who would have thought separating small children from their parents and keeping them in cages like a dog kennel for humans would play poorly with people,” the official said.



Border separations are already being challenged in court, with the American Civil Liberties Union pushing for a nationwide injunction that would block the administration from separating families in immigration detention absent a finding that a parent is unfit or presents a danger to the child. An order that results in the indefinite detention of children is likely to face legal challenges as well.

The Flores settlement broadly requires a policy of releasing children from immigration detention “without unnecessary delay.” The settlement does not completely block the government from holding children, but it lays out a series of rules and restrictions for when that can happen, and for how long.

The settlement states that authorities must release children if detention isn’t necessary to secure a child’s appearance at future court dates, or isn’t necessary to protect the child’s safety. It includes a list of people that a child can be released to — in order of priority — starting with a parent and ending with a licensed program or another adult or organization seeking custody if there is no alternative to long-term detention, and family reunification isn’t possible.

The settlement generally requires officials to place a child within five days, but there is an exception when the government is faced with an “influx” of children entering the United States — at that point, the settlement says officials must place children “as expeditiously as possible.” The settlement doesn’t give a specific deadline, but judges have held that a 20-day period for release would be reasonable, so that’s the timing used by the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump and administration officials have said the Flores settlement ties their hands, and in one sense that is true. When a parent is prosecuted for illegal entry and is in the custody of the US Marshals Service, their children cannot come with them. And under the Flores settlement, children cannot be held indefinitely at secure immigration detention facilities; absent an adult who can take custody, they must be placed in a state-licensed program that provides education, recreation, counseling, and a range of other services, as well as a “reasonable right to privacy.”

The Obama administration attempted to keep families together in immigration detention facilities and argued that the Flores settlement did not apply to accompanied children, but the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected that argument in a 2016 decision. The court also held that the settlement did not give parents any release rights in these circumstances.

The court rejected the government’s request to change the agreement in light of the surge of undocumented Central Americans crossing the border at the time, finding that the Flores agreement already accounted for this scenario, and still required the release of children either to an appropriate adult or a licensed facility.

The Ninth Circuit said the government was correct to note that the agreement did not address “the potentially complex issues” involving parental rights when adults were arrested at the border along with their children.

If parents are held in facilities that don’t comply with Flores, the administration would violate the settlement if it placed children with them there. But immigration advocates counter that given the lack of facilities that would comply with the Flores settlement, the Trump administration made a choice to separate families when it adopted the zero-tolerance policy in the first place.

The settlement does require immigration authorities to make “prompt and continuous efforts” towards reunifying families, as well as releasing children. A lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, DC, accuses the administration of failing to reunite a child with his mother even after the parent was released on bond pending asylum proceedings. The ACLU’s proposed class action similarly accuses officials of failing to reunite families while parents are waiting for the resolution of their asylum cases.

In another earlier case, R.I.L-R v. Johnson, a judge in 2015 blocked the Obama administration from invoking the goal of deterring mass migration in decisions about whether to detain undocumented immigrants. That case was closed after the administration said it would stop including deterrence as a factor, but left the door open to doing so in the future, with the understanding it would likely spur more legal challenges.

The plaintiffs in the Flores case are separately pursuing legal action against the Trump administration claiming violations of the settlement that are not directly related to the issue of family separation. In court papers filed in mid-April, lawyers claimed officials were moving minors from shelters into more secure facilities without giving the children an opportunity to object; getting released from a secure facility becomes “exponentially more difficult,” the lawyers said. The plaintiffs also accuse officials of giving children psychotropic drugs without trying to get consent from a parent.

The Justice Department argued that the government is in compliance with the settlement terms, defending the placement of children with certain special needs, who needed greater supervision, or who had been charged with a crime in more secure facilities. The agreement did not require giving children notice in advance about placement decisions or an opportunity to object, the government said. A hearing is scheduled for June 29.

Tarini Parti contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.