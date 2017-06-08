Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Politics

The Supreme Court Justices Reported Millions Of Dollars In Assets In 2016

The federal judiciary on Thursday released the latest financial reports filed by the US Supreme Court justices; Justice Neil Gorsuch's disclosure wasn't made available. The reports describe the justices' travel, stock holdings, and income.

Posted on
Zoe Tillman
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

In 2016, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earned more than $200,000 in royalties from her book, My Own Words. Justice Samuel Alito Jr. was given a bronze cast of a hand valued at $3,000 as a gift. And Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. sold off stock in Microsoft valued at several hundred thousand dollars.

The federal judiciary on Thursday released the justices' latest financial disclosure reports. The reports, which were filed in May and cover their finances in 2016, detail stocks and assets, outside income, and paid travel.

The justices reported stocks, cash, and other assets that, combined, total millions of dollars. Court watchdog group Fix the Court has been critical in the past of justices who held individual securities, since they create the risk of financial conflicts of interest, and executive director Gabe Roth put out a statement cheering stock sales reported by Roberts, Alito, and Justice Stephen Breyer.

“I am encouraged by the justices’ continued stock sell-off and call on them to accelerate the practice, especially at a time when public servants’ integrity in Washington is at a premium,” Roth said.

Not included in the cache of documents was Justice Neil Gorsuch's financial report. A spokesperson for the US Supreme Court was not immediately reached for comment. Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court in early April, and was previously a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Read the justices' 2016 reports below.

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.

Download PDF

Justice Samuel Alito Jr.

Download PDF

Justice Stephen Breyer

Download PDF

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Download PDF

Justice Elena Kagan

Download PDF

Justice Anthony Kennedy

Download PDF

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Download PDF

Justice Clarence Thomas

Download PDF

Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed