The Supreme Court Justices Reported Millions Of Dollars In Assets In 2016

In 2016, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earned more than $200,000 in royalties from her book, My Own Words. Justice Samuel Alito Jr. was given a bronze cast of a hand valued at $3,000 as a gift. And Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. sold off stock in Microsoft valued at several hundred thousand dollars.

The federal judiciary on Thursday released the justices' latest financial disclosure reports. The reports, which were filed in May and cover their finances in 2016, detail stocks and assets, outside income, and paid travel.



The justices reported stocks, cash, and other assets that, combined, total millions of dollars. Court watchdog group Fix the Court has been critical in the past of justices who held individual securities, since they create the risk of financial conflicts of interest, and executive director Gabe Roth put out a statement cheering stock sales reported by Roberts, Alito, and Justice Stephen Breyer.

“I am encouraged by the justices’ continued stock sell-off and call on them to accelerate the practice, especially at a time when public servants’ integrity in Washington is at a premium,” Roth said.

Not included in the cache of documents was Justice Neil Gorsuch's financial report. A spokesperson for the US Supreme Court was not immediately reached for comment. Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court in early April, and was previously a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Read the justices' 2016 reports below.