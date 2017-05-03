Sections

Politics

The FBI Director Says Russia Is Still Involved In American Politics

James Comey told senators on Wednesday that Russia presents “the greatest threat of any nation on Earth” to the American democratic process.

Posted on
Zoe Tillman
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, D.C.
Reporting From
Washington, D.C.
FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

FBI Director James Comey testified on Wednesday that the Russian government is still involved in American politics.

Comey didn’t offer any details about the extent of ongoing Russian interference in US politics, but he did say that Russia presented “the greatest threat of any nation on Earth” to the US democratic process, given “their intention and capability.”

The US intelligence community concluded that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an “influence campaign” in support of President Donald Trump. At an FBI oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Comey if it was “fair to say” that Russia was still involved in American politics, to which Comey replied, “Yes.”

Comey said there was no evidence that Russia made changes to US vote tallies in the 2016 election, but that there were efforts to interfere with registration systems. Asked by Graham if it was fair to say that Russia would attempt to interfere with US votes in the future, Comey replied, “I think that’s fair.”

Comey earlier in the hearing testified that the Russian government was involved in efforts to hack US companies, in addition to US political institutions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing next week on Russian influence in the 2016 election, with former acting attorney general Sally Yates and former national intelligence director James Clapper scheduled to testify.

Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.

Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

