Live Video: More Than 90 Arrested As Protesters And Police Clash During Trump’s Inauguration

2. More than 90 people have been arrested after members of “an organized group” set off flares and vandalized property during protests against Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday, police said. Protesters just smashed the windows of this limo, threw in a flare — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) In a briefing on Friday, Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said “a little over 90 arrests” had been made so far during clashes between demonstrators and police. He specified that all those arrested were from “one group” which was a “very small percentage of the number of folks who came here to peacefully protest.” “Unfortunately we have a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration and caused significant damage in a number of blocks in our city,” Newsham said. “It was disappointing to us that it happened.” ID: 10362150

3. Protesters were marching towards National Mall as they clashed with police. "Whose streets? Our streets" protesters pushing over trash cans, newspaper boxes — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362178

4. Some protesters were seen throwing objects at police video-cdn.buzzfeed.com ID: 10363979

Cops love the flash bangs — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) ID: 10364190

6. Pink smoke appeared and loud bangs could be heard as people ran to take cover. Chaos now at 12th and L. Loud bomb-like sounds, pink smoke, pepper spray. People are running away from the square — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10363829

7. Police said “numerous” people were arrested and charged with rioting. MPD Statement on Acts of Vandalism earlier today: — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) In a statement, DC police said that members of an organized group engaged in “acts of vandalism” damaging vehicles, destroying the property of multiple businesses, and igniting isolated small fires while being armed with crowbars and hammers. Police said preliminary information indicated that the group collectively engaged in criminal acts. Two police officers sustained minor injuries from “coordinated attacks” by members of the group and police vehicles were also damaged, according to the statement. Police said they used pepper spray and other control devices to “control the criminal acts.” ID: 10363167

8. Scenes of chaos were captured as large groups of people ran through the streets. Here's the earlier video of protesters running through streets, some smashing windows, as police chased with pepper… https://t.co/FZORclZbg9 — Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) ID: 10362773

9. Several people were seen being arrested by police. Police making mass arrests in DC during #inauguration — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) ID: 10362719

11. Some broke the glass windows of the Bank of America. Protesters smash windows of Bank of America, police moving in — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362188

12. Other storefronts were also vandalized. Security guard told me protesters came through and attacked police cars and storefronts. This is 13th and I. — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) ID: 10362305

13. Police used pepper spray against demonstrators. Police pepper spray protester, others yell at him to stop resisting — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362196

Police face protesters at 12th and L, heavy pepper spray, police pushing everyone into a group — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362203

15. A smoke bomb was also set off during the rioting. Protesters with hands up, smoke bomb just went off — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362207

16. Additional police officers were deployed to secure the scene. Newly arrived police moving towards detained group, people near me yelling "don't hurt them" — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362222

17. Perpetual presidential candidate, self-described anarchist and performance artist, Vermin Supreme confronted police during protests. Vermin Supreme confronts cops after they threaten to pepper spray him if he didn't go back behind the police tape — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362926

18. One person was carried away in a stretcher. An officer was overheard saying the individual had been trampled on. Person taken out on a stretcher, heard an officer say they were trampled. Same person cops were sitting w/ earlier — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) ID: 10362528

19. Police encircled protesters who chanted “Let them go.” video-cdn.buzzfeed.com ID: 10362382

20. Protesters alleged they were tear gassed and pepper sprayed by police. Chants of "let them go" at 12 NW and L where police are encircling protestors, some say they were def pepper spraye… https://t.co/b7a5YQVZXX — Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker) ID: 10362246