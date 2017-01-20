Live Video: More Than 90 Arrested As Protesters And Police Clash During Trump’s Inauguration

2. More than 90 people have been arrested after members of “an organized group” set off flares and vandalized property during protests against Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday, police said.
In a briefing on Friday, Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said “a little over 90 arrests” had been made so far during clashes between demonstrators and police.
He specified that all those arrested were from “one group” which was a “very small percentage of the number of folks who came here to peacefully protest.”
“Unfortunately we have a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration and caused significant damage in a number of blocks in our city,” Newsham said. “It was disappointing to us that it happened.”
3. Protesters were marching towards National Mall as they clashed with police.
4. Some protesters were seen throwing objects at police
6. Pink smoke appeared and loud bangs could be heard as people ran to take cover.
7. Police said “numerous” people were arrested and charged with rioting.
In a statement, DC police said that members of an organized group engaged in “acts of vandalism” damaging vehicles, destroying the property of multiple businesses, and igniting isolated small fires while being armed with crowbars and hammers.
Police said preliminary information indicated that the group collectively engaged in criminal acts. Two police officers sustained minor injuries from “coordinated attacks” by members of the group and police vehicles were also damaged, according to the statement.
Police said they used pepper spray and other control devices to “control the criminal acts.”
8. Scenes of chaos were captured as large groups of people ran through the streets.
9. Several people were seen being arrested by police.
11. Some broke the glass windows of the Bank of America.
12. Other storefronts were also vandalized.
13. Police used pepper spray against demonstrators.
15. A smoke bomb was also set off during the rioting.
16. Additional police officers were deployed to secure the scene.
17. Perpetual presidential candidate, self-described anarchist and performance artist, Vermin Supreme confronted police during protests.
18. One person was carried away in a stretcher. An officer was overheard saying the individual had been trampled on.
19. Police encircled protesters who chanted “Let them go.”
20. Protesters alleged they were tear gassed and pepper sprayed by police.
This is Joel from Philly. His fiancé Kyra Rachel is detained by police across the st. He says he can see her having… https://t.co/pP1jwqIIMv— Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker)
An indigenous people’s banner was held at another large protest on I Street. People chanted “water is life” in solidarity with the Standing Rock protesters. One of the protesters told BuzzFeed News that the protest is “about solidarity for all indigenous people who are under attack and will continue to be threatened in Trump’s America.”
The protesters were greeted by the band Anti-Flag as the march funneled into a park. “Thank you for coming here today to reject Donald Trump,” the band’s lead singer told hundreds who had gathered there. “Donald Trump today talked about America first but make no mistake when he says America First, he means Corporate America first.”
- Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America. 🇺🇸
