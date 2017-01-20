Get Our News App
People Can’t Stop Laughing At Michelle Obama’s Face…
Here’s How Much Smaller The Crowd At Trump’s…
When You Love Drama video

Live Video: More Than 90 Arrested As Protesters And Police Clash During Trump’s Inauguration

Police used pepper spray on members of a group who were setting off flares and breaking windows.

Zoe Tillman
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Katie J.M. Baker
Katie J.M. Baker
Senior National Reporter
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Charlie Warzel
Charlie Warzel
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Facebook: video.php

View on Facebook

2. More than 90 people have been arrested after members of “an organized group” set off flares and vandalized property during protests against Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday, police said.

In a briefing on Friday, Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said “a little over 90 arrests” had been made so far during clashes between demonstrators and police.

He specified that all those arrested were from “one group” which was a “very small percentage of the number of folks who came here to peacefully protest.”

“Unfortunately we have a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration and caused significant damage in a number of blocks in our city,” Newsham said. “It was disappointing to us that it happened.”

3. Protesters were marching towards National Mall as they clashed with police.

4. Some protesters were seen throwing objects at police

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

6. Pink smoke appeared and loud bangs could be heard as people ran to take cover.

Chaos now at 12th and L. Loud bomb-like sounds, pink smoke, pepper spray. People are running away from the square

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

7. Police said “numerous” people were arrested and charged with rioting.

MPD Statement on Acts of Vandalism earlier today:

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept)

In a statement, DC police said that members of an organized group engaged in “acts of vandalism” damaging vehicles, destroying the property of multiple businesses, and igniting isolated small fires while being armed with crowbars and hammers.

Police said preliminary information indicated that the group collectively engaged in criminal acts. Two police officers sustained minor injuries from “coordinated attacks” by members of the group and police vehicles were also damaged, according to the statement.

Police said they used pepper spray and other control devices to “control the criminal acts.”

8. Scenes of chaos were captured as large groups of people ran through the streets.

Here's the earlier video of protesters running through streets, some smashing windows, as police chased with pepper… https://t.co/FZORclZbg9

— Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden)

9. Several people were seen being arrested by police.

Police making mass arrests in DC during #inauguration

— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4)
video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

11. Some broke the glass windows of the Bank of America.

Protesters smash windows of Bank of America, police moving in

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

12. Other storefronts were also vandalized.

Security guard told me protesters came through and attacked police cars and storefronts. This is 13th and I.

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce)

13. Police used pepper spray against demonstrators.

Police pepper spray protester, others yell at him to stop resisting

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

Police face protesters at 12th and L, heavy pepper spray, police pushing everyone into a group

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

15. A smoke bomb was also set off during the rioting.

Protesters with hands up, smoke bomb just went off

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

16. Additional police officers were deployed to secure the scene.

Newly arrived police moving towards detained group, people near me yelling "don't hurt them"

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

17. Perpetual presidential candidate, self-described anarchist and performance artist, Vermin Supreme confronted police during protests.

Vermin Supreme confronts cops after they threaten to pepper spray him if he didn't go back behind the police tape

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

18. One person was carried away in a stretcher. An officer was overheard saying the individual had been trampled on.

Person taken out on a stretcher, heard an officer say they were trampled. Same person cops were sitting w/ earlier

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman)

19. Police encircled protesters who chanted “Let them go.”

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

20. Protesters alleged they were tear gassed and pepper sprayed by police.

Chants of "let them go" at 12 NW and L where police are encircling protestors, some say they were def pepper spraye… https://t.co/b7a5YQVZXX

— Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker)

This is Joel from Philly. His fiancé Kyra Rachel is detained by police across the st. He says he can see her having… https://t.co/pP1jwqIIMv

— Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker)

An indigenous people’s banner was held at another large protest on I Street. People chanted “water is life” in solidarity with the Standing Rock protesters. One of the protesters told BuzzFeed News that the protest is “about solidarity for all indigenous people who are under attack and will continue to be threatened in Trump’s America.”

The protesters were greeted by the band Anti-Flag as the march funneled into a park. “Thank you for coming here today to reject Donald Trump,” the band’s lead singer told hundreds who had gathered there. “Donald Trump today talked about America first but make no mistake when he says America First, he means Corporate America first.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.
Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.
Katie Baker is a national reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Katie J.M. Baker at katie.baker@buzzfeed.com.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Charlie Warzel is a senior writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Warzel reports on and writes about the intersection of tech and culture.
Contact Charlie Warzel at charlie.warzel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Viral WhatsApp Hoaxes Are India’s Own Fake News Crisis

by Pranav Dixit

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing