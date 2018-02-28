Paul Manafort Again Entered A Not Guilty Plea On Charges Brought By Mueller's Office

For the second time since October, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Appearing in court on Wednesday morning, Manafort was arraigned on a new, superseding indictment that a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, returned against him on Feb. 23.

For the first time, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a trial date: Sept. 17. Special counsel prosecutor Greg Andres had told the judge that they were ready for a trial sooner, but the judge said she thought the fall date was appropriate given the amount of motions and legal fighting she anticipated having to resolve before then.



The latest indictment largely tracks the original one that a grand jury returned in October. It charges Manafort with conspiracy to defraud the United States, money laundering conspiracy, failing to disclose to the US government the extent of his work on behalf of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and other Ukrainian entities, and making false statements.

But he entered his plea on Wednesday under very different circumstances than when he made his first court appearance on Oct. 30. His co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty last week and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller's office. The special counsel's office has continued to reveal a steady stream of new cases, signaling that their work isn't nearing an end any time soon.

Manafort maintained his innocence after Gates, his longtime business associate and the former deputy campaign chairman, appeared in court on Feb. 23 to enter his guilty plea. Manafort, though a spokesman, released a statement saying that Gates' plea deal "does not alter my commitment to defend myself against the untrue piled up charges contained in the indictments against me.”

That statement got him into trouble with Jackson on Wednesday. Jackson at the start of the case had entered an order — unopposed by either side — barring the lawyers and the defendants "from making statements to the media or in public settings that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case." She said on Wednesday that she wouldn't take action against Manafort, but warned him that his Friday statement ran afoul of her order.

Jackson said she understood Manafort's instinct to defend himself in the face of hundreds of articles about Gates' guilty plea and his connection to Manafort, but warned him against doing it again. Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing then told Jackson that he would be filing a motion seeking clarification about the judge's order, saying that they did not interpret it as a gag order.

Manafort is due back in court on Friday, this time in Alexandria, Virginia, where a grand jury separately returned an indictment against him on different, but related, charges to those in the DC case. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on those charges.

The special counsel's office had determined that the charges filed in Virginia couldn't be brought in DC, given the location where the alleged criminal acts took place. Andres said on Wednesday that they had asked Manafort if he would be willing to waive the venue issue and allow the new charges to be brought in DC, and that Manafort had declined — as was his right, Andres added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

