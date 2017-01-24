Here’s Who Is Running The Justice Department Right Now
As President Trump decides who to nominate to lead Justice Department divisions, the office sent out a memo on Tuesday listing the lawyers who will serve as acting heads in the meantime.
A few of President Trump’s recent appointees to the US Department of Justice are already getting a title boost, albeit a temporary one.
Absent Senate-confirmed officials to lead various DOJ divisions — not to mention the US attorney general job — other officials already working there are stepping in to serve as acting heads. That includes people brought in already by the Trump administration to jobs that do not require Senate confirmation.
Noel Francisco, the acting US solicitor general, who was appointed last week as the principal deputy solicitor general, and Curtis Gannon, the acting head of the Office of Legal Counsel, who was just brought in as the principal deputy assistant attorney general.
Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates is serving as the acting US attorney general. Trump’s nominee for that position, Sen. Jeff Sessions, is still awaiting Senate confirmation.
Below, read the Justice Department memo, dated Jan. 23, that was sent out to the department listing all of the acting heads.
