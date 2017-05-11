A Democrat Explains Why He Agreed To Serve On Trump’s Commission To Investigate “Election Integrity”

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said he wasn’t looking to take on more work when his counterpart in Kansas, Kris Kobach, contacted him earlier this year to ask if he’d be interested in working with the vice president’s office on an examination of US voter systems.

But after talking it through with his staff, Dunlap told BuzzFeed News that he decided it was better to be involved than not.

“With all the controversy over some of the president’s statements about elections, this may be a situation where you want to be at the table to help with the story,” Dunlap said.

The White House on Thursday announced that President Trump had signed an executive order establishing a presidential advisory commission on “election integrity.” Vice President Mike Pence will chair the commission, and Kobach will serve as the vice chair. Dunlap is one of five other members announced on Thursday; there’s one other Democrat involved so far, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner.

Dunlap said that he hasn’t received any details yet about the scope of the commission’s work or the reach of its authority in terms of gathering information. He said that no one involved has spoken with him directly about whether the commission will investigate the president’s unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud during the 2016 election, but he said he expected it to be on the agenda. Kobach has long argued that voter fraud is rampant and widespread and has been prosecuting cases in his home state of Kansas.