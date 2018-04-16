EPA Broke The Law When It Spent $43,000 On A New Phone Booth For Scott Pruitt, Government Watchdog Says

A federal watchdog on Monday said the Environmental Protection Agency broke the law when it spent more than $43,000 on a new soundproof phone booth for its chief, Scott Pruitt.

The EPA was required to tell Congress before it purchased the phone booth, exceeding the $5,000 limit on decorating and furnishing Pruitt’s office, but didn’t. Trump’s EPA ended up violating two laws in the process, according to a new report by the US Government Accountability Office that was obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Specifically, Trump’s EPA violated a portion of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Acts and the Antideficiency Act.

“[W]e conclude that EPA violated section 710 when it obligated $43,238.68 for the installation of a soundproof privacy booth without providing advance notice to the Committees on Appropriations of the House of Representatives and the Senate,” the GAO wrote. “Further, because EPA obligated appropriated funds in a manner specifically prohibited by law, we conclude that EPA violated the Antideficiency Act.”

“EPA is addressing GAO’s concern, with regard to Congressional notification about this expense, and will be sending Congress the necessary information this week,” Liz Bowman, an agency spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in an email. She also noted that GAO’s decision Monday recognized the need for staff to have access to secure phone lines when handling sensitive material. The report itself, however, does not draw conclusions as to whether or not a privacy booth is the best means of doing that.

EPA’s general counsel, in contrast, previously reviewed the the phone booth purchase and ruled it was legal, according to a March 23 letter shared by the EPA.

“Today’s GAO report is the latest proof of the rampant corruption and misconduct at the Environmental Protection Agency under Administrator Pruitt,” Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from Minnesota, said in statement. “There are few greater examples of government waste than a $43,000 phone booth. Now we know that the purchase wasn’t just unnecessary and wasteful, but actually illegal.”

McCollum is one of four members of Congress that asked the GAO to look into the phonebooth.

“An illegal privacy booth to conduct secret discussions with his polluter friends does nothing to help our health or environment. The list of ways he has abused his office just keeps getting longer,” Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat of New Mexico, said in a statement shared with BuzzFeed News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.