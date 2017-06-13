Meet The 82-Year-Old App Developer Who Says Life Gets Better With Age

This is Masako Wakamiya. Earlier this year the 82-year-old resident of Japan started learning the Swift programming language and has already released her first app.

BuzzFeed News caught up with Wakamiya at last week's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, where Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced her as the oldest developer in attendance.

Ma-chan, as she's affectionately called, discovered the internet when she was retired, caring for her elderly mother full-time and feeling particularly isolated.

When Ma-chan retired from the bank she'd worked at since finishing high school, she got depressed thinking about life in her sixties and beyond. As an extrovert, she felt trapped in the house while taking care of her mother, like she was no longer part of the outside world.

She didn't know how to use a computer, and it took her three months to get online, but Ma-chan eventually joined a site for seniors called Mellow Club.

Every time her computer connected to the Internet, and she saw the words on the screen that said "Welcome, Ma-chan," her face became wet — both with sweat and tears, she said.



The internet "gave me wings," she said. "Those wings took me to a wide world I never knew before I used a computer."



Next, Ma-chan tried her hand at creating Excel art and became an overnight sensation. "I always liked making things, but for example with handicrafts, you can only give them to people you actually meet, right?" she said. "But I wanted to give some joy to not only my friends, but also to people I had never met. It sounds so romantic."