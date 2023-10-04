BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    You Deserve Way Better Than Boring: 25 Inexpensive Items To Add Personality To Your Space

    You don't have to spend a ton to upgrade your space.

    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of peel and stick floor tiles so you can quickly and easily upgrade your floors to something more fun without spending a lot of time or breaking the bank.

    A bathroom with two different colored brown tiles
    The same floors now showing the white tiles with black paint-like smudges throughout as tiles on the floor
    www.amazon.com

    The tiles are water-resistant and washable. To apply, just peel the backing and stick to a clean floor. You don't need any special tools or even grout.

    Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Jenascia

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $18.90.

    2. And marble self-adhesive film to spruce up tables, cabinets, and furniture. Anything you stick this to will look super luxe, without you having to get all new stuff. 

    A bathroom counter—one without the film and one with
    www.amazon.com

    The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.28+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).

    3. A seashell-shaped accent pillow if (like me) you were one of those people who anxiously awaited the release of The Little Mermaid and want to add a little ~splash~ of color to your seating area. 

    The seashell pillow in pink on a couch next to another pillow
    The pillows in various colors on a chair and on the floor near the chair
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Softest little gem. This pillow was the best purchase I’ve made on Amazon! It’s perfectly soft, well made, and adds just a pop of color to my couch. I love it!" —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    4. A unique paper towel or toilet paper holder that'll add some extra personality to your kitchen countertop or bathroom. Reviewers love that it's cute and sturdy.

    The holder in the shape of a dinosaur with a paper towel roll on it's long neck
    The holder in the shape of an octopus with a paper towel around one of the tentacles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime

    Get it from Amazon for $25.10+ (available in nine styles).

    5. A mushroom nightlight so any room can look like a magical forrest. This automatically turns on when it's dark and shuts off during the day. And, they come in cute colors to match your mood.

    The mushroom nightlight in blue plugged into an outlet
    The mushroom nightlight in white plugged into an outlet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This nightlight is so cute in my bathroom. It looks like a mushroom is coming out of my wall and I love it!" —Elise

    "Our family really likes this nightlight in the hallway between our kids' bedrooms and bathroom. Just enough light to see, not too bright. It changes colors which is very soothing! Makes me smile when I see it!" —Jessica Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors, color changing options, and a four-pack).

    6. A mini colorful ceramic vase with a 3D-sculpted design, because it comes in a variety of cute styles that'll brighten up any room.

    The vases in different shapes and styles
    Sun Sprinkle Shop/Etsy

    Sun Sprinkle Shop is a small biz based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells handmade jewelry and home decor.

    Promising review: "SO SO GORGEOUS AND SO EXCITED TO PUT IT IN MY DORM ROOM!!!!" —Alana Lopez

    Get it from Sun Sprinkle Shop on Etsy for $49 (available in five styles).

    7. Or a ceramic lips planter you won't be able to keep your mouth shut about — you'll want to tell everyone where you got this cool piece of decor.

    person holding up the lips planet
    pink lips planter with a cactus growing out of it
    Shelby Sells Co. / Etsy

    Shelby Sells Co. is an Odessa, Texas–based shop with tons of cute planters, mugs, dog bandanas, and more.

    Promising review: "Great quality and exactly as pictured. It’s a nice heavy pot. I love it!" —Liz Petkis

    Get it from Shelby Sells Co. on Etsy for $15+ (available in four colors).

    8. A jewelry stand in the shape of a hand so you can get a ~grip~ on your jewelry collection instead of having everything sprawled all over your nightstand or vanity. You'll be able to display your bling like a trendy jewelry store.

    Reviewer's neon pink plastic hand is shown holding jewelry
    Reviewer's clear plastic hand is shown holding jewelry
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product so much, I was actually a little surprised at how amazing the quality was when it arrived! The fingers are slightly different sizes so you can store different sizes of rings, and they're spaced perfectly so I could fit all of my bulkier rings as well. The product is a hard plastic type of a material, and doesn't feel like it could break easily. It's also nice and sturdy so you don't have to worry about your rings flying everywhere if you accidentally bump it. Definitely gonna buy more soon to fit my other ring. 💕 I highly recommend purchasing!!" —Kitty

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight colors).

    9. Curtain string lights to add some ✨ sparkle ✨ to any room. It has eight modes, so you can set the tone for an epic movie night — it'll feel almost like you're gazing under the stars.

    The lights dangling against window curtains
    lights hanging against a tapestry
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    BTW: This does not include a curtain, you can add it over any curtain or tapestry.

    Promising review: "I’m so happy with these lights! It took a few minutes to get them unraveled, but using zip ties to hang them made it quick and easy. My house feels so cozy now, just in time for the long winter season." —G.S.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).

    10. A floral medallion tapestry so you won't have to grab paint and brushes or commit to a color in order to add some personality to a plain wall.

    Large white tapestry with pink, green, and brown flowers in leaves in a circular pattern on the tapestry on a wall in a bedroom
    Amazon

    It comes with two traceless thumbtacks, two metal clips, and two mounting tapes, so you can hang it however you like.

    Promising review: "It's so cute! And fills up the space so beautifully. Honestly get it lol. I just used nails to attach it to the wall did it alone. Its very big too. Also made a cute background for pics chacha enjoys it" —Tanya

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in medium and large and in three colors).