You Deserve Way Better Than Boring: 25 Inexpensive Items To Add Personality To Your Space

The tiles are water-resistant and washable. To apply, just peel the backing and stick to a clean floor. You don't need any special tools or even grout.

Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Jenascia

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $18.90.