You Deserve Way Better Than Boring: 25 Inexpensive Items To Add Personality To Your Space

1. A set of peel and stick floor tiles so you can quickly and easily upgrade your floors to something more fun without spending a lot of time or breaking the bank.
The tiles are water-resistant and washable. To apply, just peel the backing and stick to a clean floor. You don't need any special tools or even grout.
Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Jenascia
2. And marble self-adhesive film to spruce up tables, cabinets, and furniture. Anything you stick this to will look super luxe, without you having to get all new stuff.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.
3. A seashell-shaped accent pillow if (like me) you were one of those people who anxiously awaited the release of The Little Mermaid and want to add a little ~splash~ of color to your seating area.
4. A unique paper towel or toilet paper holder that'll add some extra personality to your kitchen countertop or bathroom. Reviewers love that it's cute and sturdy.
Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime
5. A mushroom nightlight so any room can look like a magical forrest. This automatically turns on when it's dark and shuts off during the day. And, they come in cute colors to match your mood.
Promising reviews: "This nightlight is so cute in my bathroom. It looks like a mushroom is coming out of my wall and I love it!" —Elise
"Our family really likes this nightlight in the hallway between our kids' bedrooms and bathroom. Just enough light to see, not too bright. It changes colors which is very soothing! Makes me smile when I see it!" —Jessica Nelson
6. A mini colorful ceramic vase with a 3D-sculpted design, because it comes in a variety of cute styles that'll brighten up any room.
Sun Sprinkle Shop is a small biz based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells handmade jewelry and home decor.
Promising review: "SO SO GORGEOUS AND SO EXCITED TO PUT IT IN MY DORM ROOM!!!!" —Alana Lopez
7. Or a ceramic lips planter you won't be able to keep your mouth shut about — you'll want to tell everyone where you got this cool piece of decor.
Shelby Sells Co. is an Odessa, Texas–based shop with tons of cute planters, mugs, dog bandanas, and more.
Promising review: "Great quality and exactly as pictured. It’s a nice heavy pot. I love it!" —Liz Petkis
8. A jewelry stand in the shape of a hand so you can get a ~grip~ on your jewelry collection instead of having everything sprawled all over your nightstand or vanity. You'll be able to display your bling like a trendy jewelry store.
Promising review: "I love this product so much, I was actually a little surprised at how amazing the quality was when it arrived! The fingers are slightly different sizes so you can store different sizes of rings, and they're spaced perfectly so I could fit all of my bulkier rings as well. The product is a hard plastic type of a material, and doesn't feel like it could break easily. It's also nice and sturdy so you don't have to worry about your rings flying everywhere if you accidentally bump it. Definitely gonna buy more soon to fit my other ring. 💕 I highly recommend purchasing!!" —Kitty
9. Curtain string lights to add some ✨ sparkle ✨ to any room. It has eight modes, so you can set the tone for an epic movie night — it'll feel almost like you're gazing under the stars.
BTW: This does not include a curtain, you can add it over any curtain or tapestry.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with these lights! It took a few minutes to get them unraveled, but using zip ties to hang them made it quick and easy. My house feels so cozy now, just in time for the long winter season." —G.S.
10. A floral medallion tapestry so you won't have to grab paint and brushes or commit to a color in order to add some personality to a plain wall.
It comes with two traceless thumbtacks, two metal clips, and two mounting tapes, so you can hang it however you like.
Promising review: "It's so cute! And fills up the space so beautifully. Honestly get it lol. I just used nails to attach it to the wall did it alone. Its very big too. Also made a cute background for pics chacha enjoys it" —Tanya
