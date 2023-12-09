27 Small Biz Products That Are So Unique, I Just Had To Share Em’ ASAP (And You’ll Do The Same)

1. A genius toilet paper protector to prevent your pet or child from unraveling an entire roll in your bathroom. Your alone time on your porcelain thrown is sacred, you shouldn't have to worry about a mountain of shredded TP on the floor.
Rare 3D Shop is a small business that sells unique 3D-printed items.
Promising review: "This is the only cover that has been able to deter my two cats from shredding our toilet paper! It is worth its weight in gold if you have toilet paper obsessed cats! It also goes perfectly with my bathroom decor! It's both functional and good looking! What more could you want??" —Erin Klodt
Get it from Rare 3D Shop on Etsy for $26.24+ (originally $34.99; available in three sizes and 17 colors).
2. A mini colorful ceramic vase with a 3D-sculpted design, because it comes in a variety of cute styles that'll brighten up any room.
Sun Sprinkle Shop is a small biz based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells handmade jewelry and home decor.
Promising review: "SO SO GORGEOUS AND SO EXCITED TO PUT IT IN MY DORM ROOM!!!!" —Alana Lopez
Get it from Sun Sprinkle Shop on Etsy for $49 (available in five styles).
3. A a set of super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towels to speed through your morning hair routine. These will help your hair dry faster without heat damage from drying tools.
Kitsch is an LA–based woman–owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors/designs).
4. A fold-over purse, because it can be worn as a tote, crossbody, clutch and shoulder bag so you can rock this in a variety of ways from the airport, to dinner, or even a wedding.
Olena Molchanova is a woman–owned small business that sells unique handmade purses and bags for a variety of occasions.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! I ordered this in the small size in yellow to use for an upcoming summer wedding and I LOVE IT!! Even my husband commented on how stylish and modern it is – and that is saying a lot! The quality surpassed my expectations. I will definitely be ordering again in the future!" —irenebozzini7
Get it from Olena Molchanova on Etsy for $215+ (available in five sizes and with add-on accessories like a tassel, an adjustable strap and an interior zipper).
5. Tearribles — interactive plush toys that your dog can pull apart and play with again and again. Your dog won't have to whine when they destroy their new stuffy, because you won't have to toss it — just reattach it!
Tearribles is a small biz that was started by a dog owner who needed a toy that her dog could destroy over and over again to help with their need to shred things.
Promising review: "I was a little worried about spending so much on a dog toy, but this Tearrible is worth every penny. My Charlotte loved him from the start, and once she ripped off one arm. she couldn't get enough. The first day, she played for over an hour and I put the Tearrible on the dresser to get her to settle down. When Charlotte got up the next morning, the first thing she did was go over to the dresser to try and get him down. She has start ripping out some of the Velcro inside the ears, but they still stay in a little bit when I put him back together." —Alyssa S.
Get it from Tearribles for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, with or without a squeaker, and various styles/colors).
6. A lipstick with two shades in one tube so you can switch up your look without having to carry an extra lipstick — go from day to night with just one stick! You can even blend the two colors together to create a unique shade.
Shiksona Beauty is a small biz started by two sisters who wanted to create beauty products for busy people who don't have time for an over-the-top beauty routine. Their products are vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free.
I have two of these lipsticks and love that I can switch up my look without having to carry a bunch of shades. It's perfect when I'm traveling, because I really like to pack light. I took two of these with me on my last vacation. It's like having a bunch of lipsticks without having to carry my entire collection. Not only does each stick have two complimentary shades, but I also love to mix the two shades together, so it's really like having three lippies in one.
Get it from Shiksona Beauty for $26 (available in five shades).
7. A Fake Halo nail polish for a quick, but fab mani without having to make an appointment or leave your house if you just want to stay in when it's cold. And, don't worry, it doesn't require any special tools or skills — this holographic lacquer has a magical rainbow effect that changes and shifts in the light and from different angles.
Mooncat is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free small business founded by Michelle Lin.
Promising review: "I received my first one in the mail. It was so easy and smooth going on. Two coats later, AMAZING, vibrant, beautiful color. The way the light dances off of my nails, the sun shining off the polish, the prismatic guess have me mesmerized. Yep, I picked two more colors a week later. My daughter is now hooked as well. We love this polish and will be picking out a few more. This is the ONLY polish that we use now." —Johnine L.
Get it from Mooncat for $15.
8. A pair of dog sunglasses because they won't just make your pup look cool, they can also help protect their eyes from sunlight irritation. Plus, your doggy will be able to hide behind these so they can ignore that yappy dog at the park that's always hatin' — no shade 😎.
These attach to your dog's head with an adjustable elastic cord, so they'll stay put.
KayKos Dog Shades is a small biz based in Juan Capistrano, California that sells glasses for dogs and super cute bandanas with a secret pocket.
Promising review: "My dog finds them comfortable and loves to wear them for car rides to keep the sun out of her eyes. Literally every person takes a picture of her at stoplights. So I’m happy to spread some joy around Southern California. Thank you for the great product!" —chrisdola
Get a pair in a size large from KayKos Dog Shades on Etsy for $19.95 (available in more sizes and colors here).
9. A ceiling fan vacuum attachment to clean your blades without climbing and stretching. Just attach this to your vacuum hose and it'll suck up dust with just a few swipes.
3rst 3D Print is a small business that sells unique 3D-printed items like humidifier attachments, aquarium decor, and planters.
Promising review: "Very happy with this item. Cleaning my ceiling fan blades have always been difficult and this makes the process quicker and easier without making a mess or having to get out a ladder." —Jennifer
Get it from 3rst 3D Print on Etsy for $12.74+ (originally $16.99+ ;available in 16 colors).
10. A set of durable hoodie hangers, if you'd like to avoid a sea of hoodies on the bottom of your closet (because same). These hooks are here to save the day. Hoodies are so complicated to hang up and take up way too much space on shelves, but these hangers will keep them in place and save closet space.
Venalli is a small business based in Overland Park, Kansas, that designs these unique hooks as well as original hoodies.
Promising review: "These are so awesome! My teenager has a habit of breaking regular hangers when getting their hoodies off of them, so I wanted to try these out. Only bought a set of five, but I will definitely be buying more. Great quality and such a unique design, these are just perfect!" —chuutena
11. A K-Cup organizer that doesn't take up valuable counter space and it's way better than rummaging through a drawer for your fave flavor. This one is easy to mount around an outlet using an outlet cover, so there's no damage to your wall. You can also adjust it to fit 12, 17, or 22 K-Cups.
Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Promising review: "Love this!! Wanted something space-saving for my guest room coffee bar. This caddy is perfect!" —maryb1130
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $17.99 (also available with 28-slot capacity).
12. A set of dress weights if you like wearing dresses but hate worrying about the wind blowing it. If you'd like to avoid that iconic Marilyn Monroe scene, these reusable adhesive weights will keep your skirt or dress down.
Dress Strong is a woman-owned small business based in New York.
Promising review: “I love these dress weights! I used two on the front of my lightweight dress over the weekend on a pretty windy morning. My dress stayed put and I didn't have to worry about having a Marilyn Monroe moment LOL!” —maria35244
Get it from Dress Strong on Etsy for $15+ (available in various sets).
13. A pack of silicone pouch lids so you don't have to deal with your child squeezing applesauce all over themselves and the house. This lid has a flow-control valve that won't interrupt eating but will prevent spills.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
"These are amazing! I bought two sets of them so I can keep some in our diaper bag (or in case we lose one). We use these every single day for our 12-month-old with her yogurt (Gogo squeeze) and her fruit and veggie pouches! Seriously, love them. We previously had yogurt/fruit all over because she would squeeze them. My husband accidentally stepped on the pouch with this on, and it still didn't squeeze out! Once your baby figures it out (ours did quickly), it's a game changer. I tried the pouch holders with the handles, but she just swung it around, and it still spilled out. This is what you want!" —Shem Slater
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five color combos).
14. A foldable, slip-resistant "Sink Topper" if you're short on counter space in your bathroom. All you have to do is spread this over your sink when you need to sprawl out tools or your makeup so you can have an extra surface for your stuff. Then, simply fold it away when you're done. BTW, it also has a textured surface designed to clean your makeup brushes.
Sink Topper is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats.
Promising review: "I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material. It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." —Allie West
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
15. A "Cup Claw," so you can finally adjust or reinsert pads in your bras without all the drama. This is shaped like a scissor and allows you to easily squeeze them back into that teeny tiny hole and spread it back evenly into the perfect position — voila.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A satin-lined Hairbrella to protect your hair against rain, humidity, or anything else that could ruin your hairstyle. So, when you step out of the salon and it's pouring, there's no need to wait it out.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Hairbrella for $34+ (available in eight colors and three sizes) or Amazon for $49+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors).
17. An airplane bed because it turns an airplane seat into a comfy place to take a nap, saving you from a cranky, tired toddler who is about to throw a tantrum. It attaches to the tray table to give your little one a flat surface to sprawl out, without blocking the aisle or access to under-the-seat storage.
Napflat is a small biz based in Australia that was created by a mom who needed a solution so her children could get rest during long flights in their seats.
Promising review: "The Napflat was great for my 2.5-year-old during our 24-hour flight to Europe. It was easy to set up and very discreet, we had no issues from the flight crew. The Napflat made my trip so much more comfortable, instead of having my toddler sprawled over my lap. She could sleep with her legs stretched out in her own seat. Would highly recommend! Extra points for the very fast posting and friendly shop owner. 😊" —Julia Norrdahl
18. Some foam-padded socks to make breaking in your new boots wayyy easier. These genius socks will protect your feet from blisters so you can wear those cute new shoes, without discomfort.
Shezza is a woman–owned small business that sells products to protect your feet from blisters and discomfort.
Promising review: "My sister bought me a brand new pair of Doc Martens to wear on my wedding day and I had ZERO time to break them in. I bought these Shezza socks I’ve been eyeing for awhile. After wearing my brand new docs for over 12 hours, my feet weren’t even a little bit sore afterwards. HIGHLY RECOMMEND." —Starr Escobedo
Get a pair from Shezza for $18.95 (available in three sizes and two colors; more styles available here).