27 Small Biz Products That Are So Unique, I Just Had To Share Em’ ASAP (And You’ll Do The Same)

ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.



Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda

"These are amazing! I bought two sets of them so I can keep some in our diaper bag (or in case we lose one). We use these every single day for our 12-month-old with her yogurt (Gogo squeeze) and her fruit and veggie pouches! Seriously, love them. We previously had yogurt/fruit all over because she would squeeze them. My husband accidentally stepped on the pouch with this on, and it still didn't squeeze out! Once your baby figures it out (ours did quickly), it's a game changer. I tried the pouch holders with the handles, but she just swung it around, and it still spilled out. This is what you want!" —Shem Slater

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five color combos).