27 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Wants An Easy, Uncomplicated Routine

BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said:



"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!"

Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.

Promising review: "I saw a recommendation on TikTok and thought for $5, why not?! I love this mascara! I have used other high end brands of mascara and this honestly gave me more volume and length! I recommended it to two other family members and they love it too!" —Hannah

Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in two- and three-packs).