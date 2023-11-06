27 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Wants An Easy, Uncomplicated Routine

1. Overnight hair rollers because doing your hair in the morning can be time-consuming and frustrating. Pop these in your hair and tuck yourself in, and just like that, you'll wake up to perfect curls.
Promising review: "Hands-down these are the best curlers I’ve ever used! Right after I write this review I’m throwing away my curling rods! These cloth rollers are incredibly comfortable to sleep in and the results are beautiful and lasts all day! I have a lot of hair and one pack of 30 works great for me! I try to use almost every single one to get more curls going. After I place them in I put my satin cap on to keep my curls in place overnight." —Raven
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 20, 30, and 40 count and in various colors).
2. A beloved cruelty-free lengthening mascara for that falsie look without having spend time trying to glue lashes on. I mean, just look at the before and after photos. And it has over 233,000 5-star ratings!! Plus, it's under $5!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!"
Promising review: "I saw a recommendation on TikTok and thought for $5, why not?! I love this mascara! I have used other high end brands of mascara and this honestly gave me more volume and length! I recommended it to two other family members and they love it too!" —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in two- and three-packs).
3. And a smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you just don't have the energy or time to attempt to get the perfect cat eye. This stamp makes it super easy to get the winged eyeliner look, fast. It has two sides — one with a stamp and the other with a liquid eyeliner pen.
You can choose the thickness of your wing and this tool comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye.
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
4. A pair of no-drip cleansing cuffs that'll make it easier (and less messy) to quickly wash your face in the morning without splashing water everywhere and without getting your arms wet. So, go ahead and wash your face like those famous Neutrogena commercials.
LA Beautyologist is a Black- and woman-owned small business from esthetician Nai Roberts-Smith. She also owns her own studio — The Golden Rx Skin Studio — in LA where she offers skincare and body treatments.
Get a pair from LA Beautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in four colors).
5. And a set of super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towels to speed through your morning hair routine. These will help your hair dry faster without heat damage from drying tools.
Kitsch is an LA-based woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors/designs).
6. Batiste Dry Shampoo if you want to skip washing your hair in the morning. This will quickly remove excess oil from your roots so you can sleep in instead of waking up early to wash and dry your hair. Plus, this will also make your hair look more voluminous.
Promising review: "This literally changed my life. I was one of those people who used to complain about needing to wash my hair DAILY. I have thin, light blonde hair. I looked greasy and unkempt after one day, not even taking into consideration working out or sweating. But now?! A whole new world. Now, my hair can look smooth and straight, because I don't need to wash, dry, then straighten every morning (what a time-suck!). Now, I just straighten and dry shampoo. I've used the extra time in mornings to improve my makeup routine, take my dog on longer walks, etc. AND I look more put-together at work. Get this stuff. Conserve water. Never look back." —Eemn83
Get it from Amazon for $9.58 (also available in multipacks).
7. A bottle of Aquaphor body spray lotion because who has time to apply lotion all over their body when they're in a rush? Not only will this speed up the process, but it'll also help you get to those hard-to-reach areas like your back.
The nongreasy formula is made with a blend of butane, petrolatum, mineral oil, ceresin, lanolin alcohol, panthenol, glycerin, bisabolol.
Promising review: "I would give 10 stars to this if I could. As I've gotten older, every winter, my back will itch constantly. This year has been particularly bad. My mom received a sample of this and gave it to me. I didn't hold out a lot of hope that it would provide any kind of lasting relief, but I tried it. From the first spray, the itching subsided quickly, and I only use it every other day now. As soon as I step out of the shower and dry off, I step back in and give my back a quick, light spray, and that's all it takes. How easy is that? I use so little that the shower floor doesn't get slick or coated. And a little amount is all it takes! It does leave a light coating on your skin, but it is so thin, that it won't stain your clothing. I am now itch-free 99% of the time, and I hope they never stop making this product!" —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $21.42.
8. A bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner so you can prevent your hair from getting frizzy while you sleep — just spray this before bedtime to help restore curls and detangle your strands. No need to wake up to bedhead and a tedious hair routine. Reviewers say it makes mornings easier (for kids and adults).
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bedhead that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9. Or a curl refresher spray made with aloe vera, to rehydrate your hair without having to wash it — just spritz and go!
The Fro Experts is a Georgia-based, Black woman-owned natural haircare brand that creates products that are formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
BTW: this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n go or as a detangler.
Promising review: "OMG and AMEN ... seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." —Rosanna Quinones
Get it from The Fro Experts on Etsy for $22.
10. A Revlon One-Step Hairdryer and Volumizer Brush so you can style and dry your hair at the same time. But wait, there's more — it also adds volume, detangles your locks, and reduces frizz. With ~too-good-to-be-true~ results, it will seem like you spent hours at the salon.
Promising reviews: "It's a must-have!!! I'm IN LOVE! I'm kicking myself for not getting one sooner. I have fine, shoulder-length hair that is wavy when it air dries. It's not a pretty wave, more like a frizzy mess, so I always dried and used a straightener. It was time consuming, hair was all over the bathroom, and some days, I wasn't happy with the results. It was a vicious cycle. Now, my hair is done in half the time, it's smooth, and I barely lose any hair in the process. I let my hair air dry a little before I use the One-Step Dryer on low, and the results are amazing. I could never master the hair dryer and brush technique, so this is a game-changer." —A. Kyle
"I have 4c African American kinky-coily hair. This dryer cuts my drying and straightening time to just 20-25 minutes! I part my hair in four sections, apply my heat protectant, and use this dryer, and in no time, my hair is straightened! This hairdryer is comfortable and practical to use. Highly recommend for Black/AA or textured hair!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $33.19+ (available in five styles).
BTW, if you're looking for styler specifically for curly hair, Revlon has a one-step styler with almost 45,000 5-star ratings that reviewers with curly hair swear by. Grab one for $28.95+ (available in two colors).
11. Vegan and cruelty free makeup that can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks so your makeup routine will be less complicated and you can save some precious time in the morning. Plus, this is also great if you put your makeup on while on-the-go, since you'll only need one item instead of a bunch of beauty products.
Broomstick Apothecary is a small biz based in Washington D.C. that sells natural beauty products.
Promising review: "AMAZING. Love this, so great for travel and everyday. It makes putting on makeup a breeze, looks wonderful on — can get rid of all the powder makeup that takes up so room. I'm a redhead, the tangerine looks the best on me, then the pink, then the copper, but all wonderful. Plus there is no bad stuff in it." —Clarissa Jacobson
Get it from Broomstick Apothecary on Etsy for $14+ (available in sets of two, three, six, and 10 shades).
12. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing stick to soak up any excess oil for that matte look. This replaces blotting papers and can be used before or after applying makeup! It's even simple to clean — just remove the stone and wash occasionally.
13. A pack of pimple patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and it can help reduce the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "These things have gotten rid of so many blemishes for me! I had two really big pimples, one on my chest and one on my shoulder, so I put these patches on them, and it pulled so much stuff out of those pimples that the area where it's white is actually, like, thicker than the rest of the patch; these patches are a miracle! Gotta love finding inexpensive and super effective acne solutions!" —KM
Get a pack of 96 in various sizes from Amazon for $13.